Lenovo ThinkPad Z13 Review: Slim And Portable

This year marks the 30th anniversary for ThinkPad, which is a cool milestone. For those of you who have been road warriors working from both the office and home (remember 30 years ago when we all worked from offices? Wild, right?), a ThinkPad may have been riding in your backpack all this time. Lenovo is celebrating 30 years of workplace dominance with a new line of laptops in its Z-series. The ThinkPad Z13 is the laptop that I've been doing most of my work on for the past three weeks, and this is my full review.

You might have noticed when I said, "most of my work" and maybe you're wondering, "what work didn't he do?" That's a fair question, but since I work from home and I have a home office with three screens, whenever I found myself doing work that required all three screens, I sat at my desk. Most of my days have been spent either at my kitchen table or my sun porch with the ThinkPad Z13 and it has been a delightful experience, if I do say so myself.

What you get with the Z13 is a relatively complete work-friendly package that can handle tougher tasks like Photoshop and Audition, along with lighter tasks like web browsing and Google docs. Add to that a great built-in setup for video conferencing and this is a laptop that's ready for most working scenarios in 2022 and for the foreseeable future. Let's dive in and talk about some specifics.