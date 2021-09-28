Everything Amazon announced today, and how to preorder or register early

Today Amazon revealed a collection of devices for smart home monitoring, security, and communication. Ring devices like the Always Home Cam (the flying security camera), Virtual Security Guard, and Ring Alarm Pro, Blink video doorbell, Echo Show 14, “Hey, Disney!” voice assistant, and Halo View. There’s also a home robot called Astro.

On preorder right this minute

If you’re looking for the Blink Video Doorbell listing, you’ll find the product available in Black or White with a variety of bundles in the wings. This device will cost you approximately $50 all at once, or Amazon has a 5-month payment plan for $10 a month. The Blink Video Doorbell will be released on October 21, 2021.

You can learn about the Blink Video Doorbell on SlashGear now, alongside the new Blink Floodlight Camera mount and Blink Solar Panel Mount. You can also preorder the Floodlight mount kit for around $140, or the mount accessory only for around $40. The official Blink Solar Panel Mount from Amazon is not yet available.

The big Ring Alarm Pro system is shown on Amazon with a release date of November 3, 2021. This Ring Alarm Pro device set includes “whole-home security with built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router” for a price of around $300 USD. You can also find the Ring Alarm Pro base station for around $250 USD – that’ll also be released on November 3, 2021.

The Amazon Smart Thermostat page has the device shown with a price of around $60 USD and a release date of November 4, 2021. This Amazon Smart Thermostat device can be purchased on its own or packaged with Echo Dot or Echo Show. You’ll also want to pay close attention to the C-Wire situation – that might complicate your installation if you have no idea what that’s about.

Day 1 Editions

The Amazon Glow listing on Amazon has an invitation request system in play. This device will be available on preorder only available by invitation. You’ll pay around $250 USD for Amazon Glow if you’re given access to the device through Amazon’s “Day 1 Editions” program.

Also in the Day 1 Editions program is the Amazon Astro robot. The Amazon Astro page on Amazon shows the robot with a “request an invitation” button and a suggestion that the device will cost around $1500 USD, eventually. For those that start with the Day 1 Edition, the device will cost closer to $1000 USD.

One of the most interesting products in the bunch is one that was actually first revealed a while back – the flying drone-like security camera. This Ring Always Home Cam page now shows the device as “available exclusively by invitation” like the other Day 1 Edition devices. This flying camera machine will be available for approximately $250 USD.

Coming Soon

The “Hey Disney!” voice assistant for Alexa will be released soon. Take a peek at our Hey Disney article to learn more about what this new system will include, and how you’ll gain access.

The Amazon Echo Show 15 will be available for preorder soon. The Echo Show 15 listing includes an “email me” link for reminders. This device will cost you around $250 USD.

The Halo View listing on Amazon has an email me link at the moment. By the time you read this, there may well be a “buy” button on this same page. The Halo View will be available for approximately $80 USD in Sage Green, Active Black, and Lavender Dream.

Reveal event rundown

Below you’ll see a video showing the entirety of the Amazon Devices & Services event, all boiled down to a 60-second presentation. This presentation shows info on Alexa, Amazon’s sustainable future, Astro, “unlocking AI for everyone” Echo Show 15, the Blink video doorbell, Halo View, and the new voice assistant Hey, Disney!

Take a peek at the timeline of links below as well – some of the products and/or services Amazon revealed today will appear as updates to the devices you might already have at home.

