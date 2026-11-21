If you own a home in the suburbs or countryside, you need to maintain your yard, and mowing the grass is both crucial and time-consuming. You can cut down on the tedium with a reliable push mower (or a highly rated riding lawnmower if you own at least one acre), but wouldn't you rather have a robot do all the work? Yes, but also no.

Robotic lawnmowers are the latest trend in lawn care technology. Like Roombas (and other major robot mop and vacuum brands), these tools mow on a set schedule, then recharge their batteries without you lifting a finger. Except that's not how robot mowers work. Every major robot mower brand, including Husqvarna, can encounter problems if you don't maintain them properly.

Robot lawnmowers can have several common problems; here are some of the most frequent complaints about Husqvarna robot mowers when they don't work as intended. These problems are listed in no particular order, and while we collected these issues from Husqvarna-related forums, videos, and support documents, some apply to other brands as well. Just because you own a Segway Navimow i2 AWD doesn't mean you should skimp on blade maintenance.