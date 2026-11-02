12 Of The Most Reliable Push Lawn Mower Models In 2026
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Push lawn mowers are designed to give you more control of the cut. But they also put more of the work in your hands. And if the mower you buy proves to be awkward to handle, struggles with long grass, or leaves uneven patches behind, even a small yard can become more of a chore than is necessary. Then when the wheels, blades, and other parts start to wear out sooner rather than later, you end up spending more time fixing the machine rather than doing what you bought it for. It should be a simple process, which is why reliability should be at the top of your concerns when buying a push lawn mower.
The right mower should feel manageable, give a consistent cut, and stand up to a lawn season after season. You don't necessarily need the most powerful model on the market; a compact mower can be ideal depending on your yard size, while a wider cutting deck can help you cut through more grass in less time. But there are also common problems with push lawn mowers. To help you get the right fit, we've uncovered 12 that have proven to be reliable through a combination of independent testing, manufacturer warranty coverage, and real-world performance data.
EGO POWER+ 800-Series 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower
One push lawnmower that makes a compelling case for ditching the gas is the EGO POWER+ 800-Series 21-inch Self-Propelled Cordless Lawn Mower (LM2135SP). This mower is built solid, and EGO claims its high-efficiency brushless motor delivers "lifelong durability," which it backs up with a five-year tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty. TopTenReviews praised its "fantastic cutting performance" and noted the self-propelled drive does an excellent job of taking the strain out of covering large yards. Its eight cutting-height settings range from 1 to 4 inches, and the Select Cut blade system supports mulching. But there are drawbacks to mulching, so if you'd rather collect the clippings, the included 70-liter bag has plenty of capacity.
However, premium performance comes at a premium price. At over $1,000 at the time of writing, the LM2135SP may be out of some people's budget. But if it does sit within your budget, you'll be delighted to know the Amazon bundle comes with two batteries and a rapid charger included. The 7.5Ah main battery promises around 60 minutes of runtime, a claim backed up by many Amazon customers, while the spare 5.0Ah battery means you can swap it out and keep on mowing while the primary battery recharges. Both are also compatible with EGO's 56V cordless tool range if you already own other tools from the brand.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Keeping a lawn sharp and tidy is one thing; cutting through thick, unruly grass is quite another. One push mower that rises to the challenge is the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (RY40HPLM02K2). While there are disadvantages to battery-powered lawn mowers, this one breezed through ProToolReview's testing. They said it "performed well and left a clean cut in our wake, with few stick-ups remaining." They also explained how effectively Ryobi's Cross-Cut multi-blade system mulched and bagged and how it threw clippings farther than competing battery-powered machines when using the side discharge.
At just under $750, it sits in the upper-midrange. But the mower cuts out a lot of grunt work and is backed by a five-year tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty. The self-propelled drive adjusts to your walking pace, while a control center puts all the essentials within easy reach. Adjusting the speed settings, switching to Turbo mode, turning on the headlights, or checking the runtime and blade-life indicators is a breeze. The kit comes with two 40V 6Ah batteries and a rapid charger, which Ryobi claims will give you up to 75 minutes of runtime. However, before considering the machine for a sprawling yard, note that ProToolReviews believes half an acre to be more realistic for that runtime than the three-quarters of an acre Ryobi claims.
Toro TimeMaster 30-inch Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower
For large lawns that feel like a weekend-long commitment, the Toro TimeMaster 30-inch Self-Propelled Gas Lawn Mower has handled big yards for years. With its wider deck, it covers far more ground with each pass than the smaller 21- and 22-inch decks typically found on walk-behind mowers — and that deck is reinforced by a cast aluminum frame built for long-term reliability. However, the deck size does make it a hefty machine, and maneuvering the mower when the engine is off can be a workout in itself. So there may be even better lawn mower models if you have a big yard.
That said, you can make things easier by spending a little extra on the latest electric-start model, while the pull-cord version is available if you prefer a more traditional approach. Either way, the dual blades give you a clean, even cut, while the 223cc Briggs & Stratton engine provides the muscle, and the machine is backed by a three-year limited warranty. You also get Toro's Personal Pace self-propelled drive, which adjusts to your walking speed so you can focus solely on the steering.
The TimeMaster 30-inch performs well in thick grass and when collecting clippings. If you need to step away from the mower for a moment, the spin-stop blade system lets you conveniently empty it or remove obstructions without shutting off the engine.
Toro Recycler 60V 22-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower
Toro is probably the best manufacturer of electric lawn mowers, and the Toro Recycler 60V 22-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower (21467) is absolutely up there. Its all-steel cutting deck is one of its standout features. It offers a sturdier alternative to the typical plastic decks found on many of its battery-powered competitors. Our reviewer at SlashGear noted that with a brushless motor under the hood and no indication that any of the parts are anything but rugged enough to last for years, the Recycler is built to last. But that's not all we liked. Toro's Recycler and Vortex technologies increase airflow beneath the deck, which helps chop the clippings finer for mulching. But you can also collect the clippings in the bag or use the optional side-discharge chute.
Like other mowers, the Recycler's Personal Pace feature adjusts the speed to suit your walking pace, and you can set the cutting height anywhere between 1 and 4 inches. The 22-inch deck is slightly wider than the standard 21-inch, and the 6.0Ah battery promises up to 40 minutes of runtime. The latest model doesn't upgrade in any major way, but it does throw in LEDs for low-light mowing. However, its 1.8-bushel grass bag is smaller than the older model's 2.1-bushel bag, so that means more frequent emptying.
EGO Power+ 600-Series 21-inch Push Mower
If you have a small, flat lawn, a self-propelled lawn mower may be more muscle than you actually need. Regular push mowers cost less, weigh less, and feature fewer mechanical parts that can break and need replacing. At a budget price of anywhere between $400 and $500, the EGO Power+ 600-Series 21-inch Push Mower (LM2114 model) keeps things simple — but don't think it cuts down on power. Its brushless motor delivers up to 6.0 ft-lbs of torque, which EGO says exceeds gas-mower performance. This means you get the muscle to tackle tough grass, but with less noise and no fumes.
EGO also states its high-efficiency brushless motor delivers lifelong durability, and it backs the mower with a five-year tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty. The mower's power and reliability are paired with a versatile cutting setup. Cutting height ranges from 1.25 to 4 inches, while the advanced Gator mulching blade chops the clippings surprisingly small. On top of mulching, the three-in-one design also lets you discharge the grass out the side or collect it in a two-bushel grass bag. EGO claims 55 minutes of runtime from the included 56V, 6.0Ah battery. But if you prefer the powered assistance of a self-propelled model, EGO also offers the EGO Power+ 600 Series 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawn Mower.
EGO Power+ 1000-Series 56V 22-inch Self-Propelled Lawnmower
The EGO Power+ 1000-Series 22-inch Self-Propelled Lawnmower (LM2206SP) has a cast-aluminum deck designed for long-term durability. It's backed by a lifetime warranty once you register it, along with a five-year tool warranty and a three-year battery warranty, and Pro Tool Reviews described the build as feeling more like a "commercial-grade build than residential." The mower's sturdy construction is paired with a powerful brushless motor that delivers up to 11.1 ft-lbs of torque, while blade speeds hit speeds of 3,350 RPM that tackle overgrowth with ease.
You can tailor that cutting performance to your specific job with the mower's Select Cut multi-blade system. The High-Performance Blade is designed for cutting and mulching, and the High-Lift Bagging Blade is designed for grass collection. Cutting-height settings range from 1 to 4 inches, and you can choose between Eco, Normal, or Turbo blade speeds to balance power against runtime. EGO claims that runtime is up to 70 minutes per charge.
Conveniences include Touch Drive self-propulsion, which allows you to engage the mower's self-propel drive by pressing your palms against the handle sides, while a speed dial lets you adjust forward speed. The battery, plus an additional 5Ah spare, is included in the premium bundle, which costs around $1,600. But if you just need the mower, the LM2200SP model sells for around $1,000 without the batteries.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawnmower
Another beast at the higher-priced end of the market is the Milwaukee M18 FUEL 21-inch Self-Propelled Lawnmower. It combines serious cutting power with serious build. Milwaukee claims the brushless motor delivers 10 ft-lbs of torque, while the 21-inch steel deck is built to handle demanding mowing jobs. Pro Tool Reviews says it is "one of the best-built battery-powered mowers we've seen," and Milwaukee backs it with a three-year warranty on both the mower and batteries.
The product-testing professionals put the M18's muscle to the test on 8-inch grass, and it kept cutting without clogging or stopping. They praised the power and said, "The cut was very even." The mower's self-propelled drive reaches 4 mph, and its variable-speed control lets you adjust your walking pace as you mow. It has seven cutting-height settings ranging from 1 to 4 inches to help you get the finish you want, and you can mulch the clippings, collect them in a bag, or send them blowing out the side depending on how you like to keep your lawn.
It comes in a bundle with two 12.0Ah FORGE batteries and a charger, which Milwaukee claims will give you mowing time of up to 60 minutes. But that is under light mowing conditions. Pro Tools Reviews recorded 43.5 minutes on that longer grass.
Toro Recycler 140cc 21-inch Lawn Mower
The Toro 140cc 21-inch Lawn Mower (21321) is a lightweight gas mower considered a solid mid-range performer at around $420. According to Consumer Reports, it has "no discernible flaws in its performance." It handles clippings cleanly, whether side-discharging or mulching them back over the lawn, with the Recycler Cutting System chopping the clippings down surprisingly fine. The machine also moves effortlessly and responds well to direction, and while Toro's Personal Pace system is missing, the mower's adjustable speed still gives you good control. Nine cutting-height settings range from 1.25 to 3.75 inches, and Toro recommends the mower for yards up to half an acre in size, so it's a practical lightweight option for those with a small lawn.
A 140cc Briggs & Stratton engine provides the power, and the machine weighs 38.8 pounds. This is pretty lightweight for a self-propelled model and enough for Pro Tool Reviews to name it their Best for Lightweight choice when rounding up gas mowers back in 2024. The steel deck gives it superior durability beyond what plastic provides, while its rear-wheel drive helps maintain traction on hills and uneven ground. Maintenance is straightforward, with Toro claiming the engine never needs an oil change; just the occasional top-up, while Consumer Reports gives it a predicted reliability rating of 4 out of 5 and an owner satisfaction score to match.
EGO POWER+ 1000 Series 22-inch Super Composite Lawn Mower
Priced at around $1,000 with a 10Ah battery and 700W charger included, the EGO POWER+ 1000 Series 22-inch Super Composite Lawn Mower (LM2236SP) is a premium cordless mower designed to rival gas-powered models. And that is precisely what it does. According to the DIY specialists at Bob Vila, "this EGO battery-powered lawn mower delivered real muscle, clean cuts, and the kind of lasting performance I typically only see in top-tier gas models."
Its 56V battery system and 22-inch deck help it efficiently cover larger areas, while its cutting power and quality also impress. The composite construction of the cutting deck is what primarily separates it from the similar LM2206SP model. It adds to its toughness, resisting impacts, dents, and corrosion, and EGO backs it with a confident 10-year limited warranty, on top of 5-year tool and battery warranties.
The mower delivers 10.6 ft-lbs of torque, with blade speeds reaching up to 3,200 RPM. You can adjust that speed to suit your lawn's condition, ramping it up for tougher lawns or dialing it down if growth is under control. This feature is not widely found on cordless mowers, and EGO claims the included battery will give you up to 75 minutes of runtime per charge. But that runtime depends on the speed you set and the mowing conditions.
Troy-Bilt TB120B 21-inch Gas Push Mower
If you're looking for a solid midrange gas mower, the Troy-Bilt TB120B 21-inch Gas Push Mower sits at under $400, and it's another that Consumer Reports says has "no discernible flaws in its performance." The independent product-testing organization also gave it predicted reliability and owner satisfaction ratings of 4 out of 5 and says it does an excellent job mulching. It also disperses clippings cleanly when running in side-discharge mode and is pretty straightforward to push and steer and a comfortable option for most yards.
The push mower's 21-inch steel deck features Troy-Bilt's TriAction cutting system. This channels the grass through a rake before meeting the blades, which Troy-Bilt claims leads to a cleaner cut. Getting the cut height right is simple, too, with a dual-lever system giving you six positions between 1.25 and 3.75 inches. Starting it up is also a cinch. The 140cc Briggs & Stratton ReadyStart engine fires up without the prep work typically demanded from older gas mowers. It should start on the first pull without any priming or choking. However, bagging is an area where you might see it struggle. The 1.9-bushel bag will probably reach capacity faster than you anticipate, which means more frequent emptying for you.
Greenworks 40V 16-inch Push Lawn Mower
The budget-friendly Greenworks 40V 16-inch Push Lawn Mower is a battery-powered machine that punches above its weight — especially on small yards. In fact, GearLab named it a Best Buy for Small Yards in 2024. The independent product testing site notes it is one of the simplest mowers to get up and running, and it also highlights its light weight as a strong selling point, which Greenworks claims is 35% lighter than steel-deck mowers. Bagging is another genuine strength. It fills up well, and the capacity ensures emptying doesn't take place as frequently as you might think.
Mulching is where it can struggle. The mower sometimes leaves thick patches of grass clippings behind. Another drawback is that cutting performance starts dipping toward the end of the included 4.0Ah battery's charge. Average runtime is 40 minutes, too, so it makes sense to start at full every time. It's also a smaller 16-inch deck; therefore, it'll cover ground more slowly compared to larger mowers, and it works best on grass shorter than 5 inches. So, all things considered, this is a machine best suited to those who like to keep their lawn in check and don't want to pay out a small fortune. But it is reliable for the price, and that reliability is backed by three-year limited tool and battery warranties.
American Lawn Mower Company 14-inch 11-Amp Corded Electric Lawn Mower
At around $150, we're really getting into budget-friendly territory with the 14-inch Corded American Lawn Mower. The cord is the obvious trade-off and the primary reason for the affordable pricing, but for anyone with a small yard who wants to skip the battery and gas routine, it can be a practical choice. While there are plenty of excellent lawn mower models for beginners, this one was named by Bob Vila as Best Entry-Level Corded in its Best Electric Mowers of 2026 roundup. However, at this price point, you shouldn't expect it to last for years, but it is backed by a two-year limited warranty, which is solid coverage for a budget-friendly mower.
It's lightweight and easy to handle, with its narrow frame and 7-inch rear wheels. The 11-amp motor also surprised in testing. It coped well with moderately thick grass, much better than its size would suggest. That said, the five height settings cover 1 to 2.5 inches only, so it is best for an already tidy lawn. If you're one who lets the grass get away from you, there are much better options. But if you are a regular mower, you'll be pleasantly surprised. Just make sure you have a heavy-duty extension cord or an outdoor outlet within reach before starting.
Methodology
To put this list together, we scoured through independent product-testing publications like Pro Tool Reviews, GearLab, and Consumer Reports. We also consulted established home-and-garden publications like Bob Vila. We varied things up by including a spread of different power types from gas and battery to corded electric, alongside a range of deck sizes, brands, and price points. But if you already have your machine, you might be more interested in tips on how to maintain your new lawn mower.