9 Common Problems With Push Lawn Mowers (And Potential Fixes)

A lawn mower that won't start creates a major roadblock when you try to cut the grass. While there are a few potential avenues to explore, the most likely culprit is the gas tank. You might just be trying to run the engine on empty, and filling the tank is all that's required to get the mower going. However, another problem occurs when you try to pull the cord while running old gasoline. After about 30 days of inactivity, the gas in your tank starts to spoil. Extend this out to the entire winter season while your mower sits dormant in the garage and you're looking at a tank of expired fuel. Fortunately, the gas tank of a typical push mower is pretty small, so dumping the spent fuel and starting over isn't going to break the bank.

Emptying the tank is the first step here, but you'll also want to open the carburetor bowl and drain any fuel you find sitting there as well. It's also a good idea to add some carburetor cleaner to this part while it's open to truly reset your fuel system. Old gasoline can gum up the works and leave a residue that affects ongoing performance, even when the fuel itself is removed. Clearing blockages or residue in the carburetor also addresses potential clogs, another issue that may be preventing the mower from starting. Finally, if none of this works, consider replacing the spark plug or air filter.