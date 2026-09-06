5 Of The Biggest Drawbacks Of Using Electric Lawn Mowers

Electric lawn mowers have improved a lot in recent years. With battery-powered models now dominating the market, you are free from the hassle of cord management and maneuvering around them. Electric mowers are generally cheaper in the long run, quieter to operate, and don't require extensive maintenance, making them a suitable choice for homeowners who prioritize convenience and comfort. However, they are still not the best option for everyone. Despite all these benefits, there are many who still prefer gas mowers, and they have valid reasons for that choice.

The biggest problem with electric lawn mowers, even the ones from top-rated brands, is the same thing that makes them incredibly convenient: the battery. As is the case with any battery-powered device, an electric lawn mower will ultimately run out of power. So, you may find yourself charging it before you have finished mowing the entire lawn. Besides, battery care and the eventual replacement may seem like a hassle to someone not used to it. At the same time, electric lawn mowers feel underpowered, which makes their use slightly unsuitable in lawns with tall and tough grass. And they don't tend to perform that well in extreme weather conditions, like very high heat.

While an electric lawn mower can be the perfect choice for the right yard, it's certainly not for everyone. So, it's important that you understand the drawbacks, as this helps make an informed decision.