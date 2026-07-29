The 11 Most Affordable Push Lawn Mower Models You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)

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If you're in the market for a new lawn mower you've likely hit some roadblocks in the search. These, frustratingly, will almost certainly come from two separate ends of the spectrum. On one hand, there are lots of expensive models out there that can easily make you question your budget range, but there are also tons of cheap junk selections from brands you've never heard of before. Much like the odd collection of Amazon letter brand names, there are heaps of lawn mower brands that smash together seemingly nonsensical letters and words into their monikers. To make things even more complicated, many of the mowers these brands offer look quite a bit like established alternatives, planting the seed that a cut rate option might perform the same as a more expensive and similarly designed choice.

Striking the right balance is crucial here, because buyers have rated many of these strange choices you've likely never heard of poorly. This indicates not only that they aren't likely worth your time or money, but also that lots of buyers have been suckered into purchasing them in the past and suffered the consequences. These 11 push mowers are relatively inexpensive and have all been rated by plenty of owners. All of them have received positive feedback overall. Importantly, they all come from established brands, as well delivering a critical crossover between reliability in the aggregate and specifically in the real world, too.