The 11 Most Affordable Push Lawn Mower Models You Can Buy In 2026 (So Far)
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If you're in the market for a new lawn mower you've likely hit some roadblocks in the search. These, frustratingly, will almost certainly come from two separate ends of the spectrum. On one hand, there are lots of expensive models out there that can easily make you question your budget range, but there are also tons of cheap junk selections from brands you've never heard of before. Much like the odd collection of Amazon letter brand names, there are heaps of lawn mower brands that smash together seemingly nonsensical letters and words into their monikers. To make things even more complicated, many of the mowers these brands offer look quite a bit like established alternatives, planting the seed that a cut rate option might perform the same as a more expensive and similarly designed choice.
Striking the right balance is crucial here, because buyers have rated many of these strange choices you've likely never heard of poorly. This indicates not only that they aren't likely worth your time or money, but also that lots of buyers have been suckered into purchasing them in the past and suffered the consequences. These 11 push mowers are relatively inexpensive and have all been rated by plenty of owners. All of them have received positive feedback overall. Importantly, they all come from established brands, as well delivering a critical crossover between reliability in the aggregate and specifically in the real world, too.
Great States 4-Blade Reel Mower
It's possibly a little hokey to kick things off with a mower that breaks the mold. This tool doesn't feature a horizontal cut deck or a powered rotational force. Instead, the Great States 4-Blade Reel Mower offers a traditional take on the task of cutting your lawn down to the appropriate height. The tool features a 14-inch cutting width and is available at Lowe's for $88. There are also 16- and 18-inch options available, with the widest delivering a 5-blade layout in its reel assembly. All of these tools feature a rotating drum that spins rapidly in a forward direction as you push the mower along the ground. The blades operate with a bottom cutting plate that come together like a pair of scissors to produce a precise cut.
I use a Bosch reel mower in my back yard regularly, and this model is fairly similar in build and price (listed but out of stock at Mister Worker for $101). Great States is a reputable brand, and it's been owned by American Lawn Mower Co. since 1936, another builder of reel mowers that has been in business since 1895. The 14-inch model features a T-handle with cushioned grips. It offers an adjustable cutting height ranging from 0.5 to 1.75 inches. However, the tool can be a little more complicated than a standard mower given its open blade design, meaning it's a piece of equipment that deserves a look through the manual before using it for the first time.
Black+Decker 20V 12-Inch 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger/Mower Kit
Black+Decker isn't known to be a premium quality brand, but the company has been in business for over 100 years. Today, it's part of one of the major ownership groups among toolmakers. The Stanley Black & Decker conglomerate owns DeWalt, Troy-Bilt, Craftsman, and of course, both Black+Decker and Stanley, among others. The toolmaker remains a good option for lots of consumer and DIY needs, although it's not going to frequently show up in the arsenals of professionals. Even so, a valuable option from Black+Decker is its 20V 12-Inch 3-in-1 Trimmer/Edger/Mower Kit. The tool is listed at Walmart for $129 and includes two batteries, a charger, and a trimming string line spool to get you started.
The tool cuts with a string spool, even in its mower configuration, but that's plenty capable of handling standard mowing tasks; users give the seemingly gimmicky product consistently high ratings. The cutting implement features a four wheeled mower base that looks a little like an RC car. When the cutting head is secured into the housing it offers a similar cutting experience to any other mower with a reasonable 1,200 square foot range. This makes it a great tool for small to medium sized yards. Removing it from the base allows you to use the tool as an edger or string trimmer for coverage of all the key cutting task with a single unit. The result is a cost effective and space saving option for buyers looking to do it all with one tool.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V 13-Inch Push Mower
Ryobi is a consistently high performer when it comes to user ratings. Buyers frequently give feedback on the brand's products, and usually they receive lots of great ratings. While there are some yard tools in the Ryobi stable that don't perform up to the brand's usual standard, the ONE+ 18V 13-Inch Push Mower doesn't appear to be one of these units. The tool is available at Home Depot for $199 as a bare tool or $279 in a kit format. As a result, it offers a cost effective option to tackle a key lawn care task. The only drawback of this tool is the size of its cut deck. The mower's 13-inch cutting capacity is significantly smaller than the capability you gain from a standard mower size. This makes the unit underpowered when stacking up against a medium or large lawn.
However, Ryobi notes that it maintains the ability to run for up to 30 minutes when paired with a 4.0Ah battery (the power pack that ships with the mower when you buy the kit), and it's a solid choice for yards running up to ¼ acre in size. The mower features seven height positions ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches and it can handle bagging and mulching tasks. The mower also folds up into a compact size that's ideal for storage in a small shed or garage.
Senix 21-Inch Gas Push Mower
Senix offers a range of gas powered lawn mowers. There's plenty of debate to be had over the power source that's right for you when considering gas versus electric outdoor power tools, but if you're a gas user, the Senix brand can be a good cross between low cost and good value. The Senix 21-Inch Gas Push Mower is featured at Walmart for $190, making it notably inexpensive for its class. There's also a larger model available for $237.
This is a somewhat basic mower, which is to be expected from a tool priced so much lower than many of its competitors. The cutting tool features three height positions, right off the bat indicating that it's going to come with fewer bells and whistles. Even so, the range is fairly impressive, offering adjustments ranging from 1.35 to 3.15 inches. The tool features a low emission motor and it offers a relatively quiet operation that bring a few nice touches into the picture. It runs with a four-stroke 144cc engine and offers a 21-inch steel cut deck with a 20-inch blade. It also comes backed by a 2-year limited warranty to provide some extra support to users looking for an inexpensive but not "cheap" lawn mower to handle their spring and summer lawn maintenance requirements. Importantly, this is a tool that warrants price comparison because it's also listed at Lowe's for a much higher $253.
Kobalt 13 Amp 21-Inch Corded Push Mower
The Lowe's in-house brand Kobalt is a natural stopping place during any survey of quality tools. Kobalt is known as a solid choice for DIYers and home maintainers looking for power, durability, and low prices. The brand's 13 Amp 21-Inch Corded Push Mower is a $229 purchase and offers a different take on electric mowing power. The tool features an easy push button start and as a result of its cord-tethered power it won't run out of juice at any stage of the mowing process. The tool offers a seven-position height adjustment range from 1.375 to 3.75 inches.
This mower features a steel cut deck with a blade that's plenty large for moderate sized lawns. It offers mulching and bagging, as well as rear and side discharge options to deal with the cut grass in a variety of ways. The tool is also backed by a 5-year limited warranty and offers some key quality of life enhancements throughout its build. The mower features a cord retention function to keep the mower plugged in as you move around the yard and it includes foam padding in the handlebar to make operating the tool a little more comfortable. What it doesn't come with is a power cable, though; you'll have to use your own extension cord.
Hyper Tough 20-Inch Gas Push Mower
Hyper Tough is a Walmart in-house brand. This realization will mean different things to different shoppers, but generally speaking Walmart gear frequently receives positive feedback from owners across the board. Importantly, the Hyper Tough 20-Inch Gas Push Mower runs on a Briggs & Stratton E300 engine. It's a 125cc build that utilizes an easy start "prime 'n pull" ignition sequence. The engine maker is a fixture among high quality mowers, indicating that alongside its significant volume of high ratings from previous buyers the tool is underpinned by solid fundamental components.
The mower is listed for $248 and features a 21-inch cut deck with a 20-inch blade. It operates with a side discharge chute alone, meaning it can't handle alternative collection methods, although this shouldn't be a dealbreaker for all shoppers; sometimes leaving the clippings where they started is actually advantageous. The mower also includes five height adjustment settings ranging from 1.25 to 3.75 inches and it rolls on 7-inch wheels that aren't particularly exciting given the reality that many others in the budget category deliver 10-inch alternatives. However, this feature, too, isn't going to cause any problems for routine users just looking to achieve a consistent cut across a standard residential lawn.
Worx Nitro 40V 16-Inch Push Mower Kit
The Worx Nitro 40V 16-Inch Push Mower Kit comes with two 4.0Ah 20V batteries (accounting for the 40V naming convention) and a charger. The whole bundle is listed at Lowe's for $283, making this a budget friendly choice to get mowing right away without the need to invest in any additional equipment. The tool features a 2-in-1 bagging and mulching function, allowing you to swap between the two collection methods with ease. It can handle up to a ¼ acre of cutting and features a 10% boost to its runtime and a 40% increase in power output over the brand's first generation brushless motors (with this tool running on the updated second-gen model).
This mower delivers six height positions ranging from 1.5 to 3.5 inches, and it features a lightweight design that clocks in at 33.8 pounds. Finally, the mower features quality of life enhancements like a specialty mulching blade that's fine tuned for powerful cutting and a quieter running sound rated at 96 dB. However, lawns with a bit more size will suffer under the mower's 16-inch cut deck. This isn't a tiny cutting tool like some others on this list, but 16 inches is a little underwhelming if you're mowing anything larger than a small to medium yard.
Skil PWR CORE 40V 20-Inch Push Mower Kit
Skil is a brand that comes up in conversation a lot. The toolmaker is renowned for its circular saws, but it delivers plenty of other tools to the market, too, including its PWR CORE 40V 20-Inch Push Mower Kit, available at Walmart for $298. The mower delivers up to 70 minutes of runtime when paired with the 7.5Ah battery the kit arrives with, and it features seven dialed in cutting heights ranging from 1.5 to 4 inches. The mower features a folding handle and detachable components that allow it to store down in a small form factor when not in use, as well.
This Skil model features a brushless motor and weighs 46.2 pounds. It's capable of handling grass clippings through three options, bagging, mulching, or a straight rear discharge. The tool also runs with a push button starting protocol that makes mowing a simple task. For homeowners considering other Skil outdoor power equipment, this can be a solid option to get into the brand's 40V battery platform at a favorable price. It comes with a 150W PWR JUMP charger as well, delivering quality power support for any other 40V Skil gear you might ultimately invest in down the line.
Troy-Bilt 21-Inch Gas Self-Propelled Mower
A longtime player in the mower industry, Troy-Bilt is a name many will recognize. The brand offers plenty of grass cutters in a range of sizes and types, but the its 21-Inch Gas Self-Propelled Mower is a great choice for a buyer on a budget. It's found at Walmart for $338, which feels like a notable jump up in price. However, the slight price hike comes with some key upgrades to the mowing experience that many buyers may be particularly interested in bringing into their garage. This is the first self-propelled mower on the list, and it runs on a larger than typical (for the price range) 140cc Briggs & Stratton engine.
The mower offers a front wheel drive with a single self-propelled speed and its engine features a no-prime function that allows it to start fast and efficiently. The result is a mower that promises to defeat one of the main sticking points of gas power while still providing the heightened output it brings to the table. The tool features a dual lever height adjustment with six positions ranging from 1.25 to 3.75 inches. It can support rear bagging or mulching and features a 21-inch steel cut deck. The tool is 66 pounds however, making it notably heavier than plenty of others on this list.
Toro Recycler 21-Inch Gas Push Mower
The Toro Recycler 21-Inch Gas Push Mower is a $389 purchase at Lowe's. The mower features a 140cc Briggs & Stratton engine that produces a maximum of 5.5 ft.-lbs. of torque, delivering a powerful cut with each mow. The Toro model offers nine cutting height positions, offering plenty of versatility between 1.25 and 3.75-inch ends. The tool offers a side discharge as well as mulching and bagging capabilities. It's not a self-propelled model, so buyers considering this added piece of functionality will want to look elsewhere, even as the Toro mower sports a higher price tag than others with that feature.
The Recycler model promises to churn grass clippings up into a fine sprinkling of removed growth. This allows it to sit on your lawn with less hassle to return nutrients to the soil more efficiently. The mower runs on 10-inch rear wheels with a traction pattern built into their outer edge for better grip. The tool offers a steel cutting deck and a padded handle segment for more comfort while performing your outdoor landscaping tasks.
Echo 21-Inch 56V Push Mower
Echo's 21-Inch 56V Push Mower is the most expensive option on this list, coming in at $399 for the bare tool at Home Depot. Still, it's a far cry from some of the prices you'll encounter among popular brands' more expensive models, Echo included. This tool features 8-inch front and 10-inch back wheels. It offers a 3-in-1 discharge capability, offering a side ejection, mulching, or bagging function to give you plenty of versatility as you go about cutting the lawn. It also offers a 21-inch cutting deck, like a few other options on this list. A cut in this general vicinity is substantial enough to offer notably fewer passes along the yard, making the process of mowing a medium to large sized lawn significantly easier.
The mower also offers a steel cut deck that's robust and durable, meaning you won't have to worry about ramming the mower into fences or walls, as would be the case with a tool featuring a plastic deck. It also offers self-propelled action with an auto switch battery technology that makes its power source more efficient while delivering up to 140 minutes of runtime while paired with two 5.0Ah batteries. Adding the power packs and charger into the mix will obviously increase the price, with Home Depot carrying 56V 5.0Ah batteries for $249 apiece. But if you're already an Echo tool system user this can be a solid upgrade opportunity at a reasonable price.
Methodology
All of these lawn mowers come from established and reputable brands, and they're listed in ascending price order. With so many different branded options available, especially online and particularly within the budget friendly end of the pricing spectrum, it's important to parse through the unknown and focus on reliable names and products. None of the mowers listed here rise above the $400 mark and all of them have been rated highly by owners (with at least 100 total ratings per mower), with the lowest receiving a 4 star average rating. This brings together a few key pieces of context to mark each of these tools as cost effective options that come from reputable brands and have independent track records of success for their owners.