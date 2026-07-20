12 Dangerous Tools From Lowe's You Should Never Use Without Reading The Manual First

As with virtually any big box home improvement outlet, Lowe's stocks a wide range of tools and equipment in store and features an online portal to shop whenever the need arises without ever having to drop in for a visit. Lowe's features seasonal sale events, too, so strategically lining up your purchasing with a holiday weekend or the annual changeover in weather from one season to the next can help you save even more if you're shopping on a budget.

Among some of the brand's tool offerings lies a subset of gear that really should come with some major warning stickers plastered all over the box or case. Naturally, when considering tools designed to apply intense force to a screw or cut through dense material like butter, a certain element of danger comes into play. This is more just the risk of a pair of pliers cutting you if you stick your fingers into the bladed segment, or serving as a conduit for an electrical shock if you grab a live wire with them. These tools require more than following the basic safety rules from OSHA to safely operate, and buyers should seriously read the manual thoroughly before trying them out for the first time.