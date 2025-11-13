In My Ceiling Replacement, This Is The One Tool I Used Every Single Day

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In January 2023, a massive ice storm occurred where I live in Oregon. The sheer weight of the ice that built up on top of my house cracked my roof, flooding our bedroom with cold water. Not only did this mean that I'd have to have my roof completely replaced, but it also meant that the ceiling and insulation were ruined on much of that side of the house. Suffice it to say, it wasn't the best start to the new year for my wife and me. But it did teach me a lot about drywall installation.

We hired roofers to handle the sheathing and shingling, but I decided to take on the ceiling replacement myself with some help from my brother. I started by collecting all the standard tools for such a task: prybar, hammer, drill (or you might prefer something like Makita's drywall screw-gun), drywall setter bit, utility knife, rotary cutter, joint compound, mud knife, mud pan, and so on. We even ran down to my local Harbor Freight and invested in a drywall lift. These products are recommended in most how-to articles and project preparation lists. All of them are incredibly useful if you're planning to take on a major drywalling project. Even so, there was one power tool that I found myself using just about every day that wasn't usually listed: an oscillating multi-tool.

This humble little tool wasn't originally on my list, but I ended up using it more than other tools that were for every step of the process, from the initial demolition of the old ceiling to the final polish of the new drywall. I used the DeWalt Atomic 20V MAX Cordless Brushless Oscillating Multi-Tool, but any multi-tool should work.