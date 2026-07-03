5 Walmart Hyper Tough Tools Under $25 Users Say Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Shopping at Walmart can be an almost spiritual experience with aisles of almost everything you could ever want, items you never knew you needed, and brands you can't buy new anywhere else — such as those from Hyper Tough.
Hyper Tough boasts an extensive portfolio of products that range from power tools, storage, lighting, ropes, and more. In the past, we've mentioned how Hyper Tough manufactures several hand tools worth buying from Walmart, which can help you with everything from working on your car and household appliances, to precision electronics work. However, there have been cases of some tools from Walmart missing the mark and that we think aren't worth your hard-earned cash, and we highlighted what other tools are available.
If you're curious what other highly rated Hyper Tough products could belong in your home or garage, here are a few popular options that retail for under $25 and are worth buying.
Hyper Tough 32-Piece Combination Wrench Set
Useful for all kinds of maintenance tasks, combination wrenches come in handy for plumbing projects, furniture assembly, and, of course, car maintenance. Because of this, it's unsurprising that many people love having the Hyper Tough combination wrench set at home. If you're wondering what the 32 pieces are, it comes with 20 standard combination wrenches and 12 stubby wrenches, which all have etched markings and are nickel-chrome-plated. They all come in SAE and Metric sizes and meet ANSI/ASME quality standards. Lastly, everything has a home in its storage case with a handle, which keeps it both organized and portable.
An Overall Pick product, the Hyper Tough 32-Piece combination wrench set retails for $22.97, wherein more than a thousand Walmart customers have rated it 4.7 stars on average. Perhaps what is more impressive is that 82% of buyers also thought it was 5-star material with many consistently citing both value for money and build quality. In fact, one person even shared that "For the money this is the best wrench set out there. You get a lot of good sizes AND you get stubby wrenches as well." Among the 3% of people who didn't like it enough to rate it a single star, there were concerns about durability, plus even some happy customers took note of a few skipped sizes. Although most complaints were not of the product itself, but due to missing items, receiving used units, and late shipments.
Hyper Tough 4-Volt Max Lithium-Ion Angle Grip Screwdriver with Charger
Whether you need to work in tight spaces or assemble new furniture in your home office, a compact screwdriver like the Hyper Tough 4V cordless rotating screwdriver can save the day. Priced at $18.97, it has a built-in 1,300 mAh rechargeable battery, which you can power up with its included USB-C cable. Capable of forward-reverse control, it's rated to generate up to 45 in-lbs of torque with a 210 max RPM. It also ships with a pair of single-inch bits that you can attach to its magnetic bit holder.
On average, more than 580 Walmart customers have rated it 4.4 stars, wherein 76% thought it was five-star material. Some of the most common feedback is how it's great value for money, with one user even saying, "I have several name-brand drivers. This one is half the cost and does an excellent job and the handle rotates." Many people highlighted how it's lightweight and how being able to use it straight or angled makes it so versatile. Several homeowners noted that it fits their household needs, such as assembling furniture and basic repairs. That said, there were 7% of buyers who rated it a single star with recurring criticisms on the lack of power. Although you'll want to take some reviews with a grain of salt, since many rated it even if they never actually received the item, most concerns were actually with the delivery experience.
Hyper Tough 4.5-inch Retractable Razor Blade Scraper
Working with razor blades can be risky, especially if you hold them directly with your bare hands. However, it can be hard to avoid when you're trying to remove stickers or other types of adhesives from hard surfaces. To reduce the possibility of injury, you can get something like a Hyper Tough 4.5-inch retractable razor blade scraper. Made of stainless steel and rubber, it has a nonslip grip and comes with a standard single-edge razor blade out of the box. It measures 4.5 inches by 2.5 inches by 0.5 inches, and weighs just 8 oz. You can get a single ($3.44) or a pack of four ($13.76) and still be under your budget. A Walmart Overall Pick product, it has a 4.6-star average rating from more than 1,100 customers. Out of the 79% of satisfied users who gave it five stars, they've mentioned using it on surfaces like glass cooktops, mirrors, and porcelain figures without issues. However, there were about 4% of buyers (around 50 people) who rated it a single star with several complaints about slipping.
Alternatively, Walmart also sells a cheaper version, the Hyper Tough steel safety glass scraper. Retailing for $2.23, the all-steel glass scraper has the same retractable features, plus five replacement blades. Made of high-carbon steel, rust-resistant plating, and bronze covering, it's also designed to work with other surfaces, like tile and metal. People also seem to like it, with more than 550 reviewers giving it an average rating of 4.5 stars.
Hyper Tough 2-Step Step Stool
Collapsible step tools are some of the most surprisingly useful low-tech gadgets out there, like the Hyper Tough 2-step steel large platform foldable step stool. Retailing for just under $25, it's listed as a Walmart Overall Pick product. The step stool weighs just 8.8 pounds, and can be folded and stored. The 31.3-inch tall steel and plastic construction is capable of holding up to 225 pounds with slip-resistant steps and a soft handle for carrying. It's no wonder more than 3,300 Walmart customers have rated it 4.7 stars on average. Not only that, around 2,800 people (84%) even gave it a perfect rating, wherein they sang its praises for its sturdiness and how easy it is to fold. One verified buyer even noted that it can comfortably hold more than it claims, wherein they shared that it "will hold up to 300lbs." An older customer also noted that "the steps are wide enough to give this senior a confidence I don't feel on others." Not to mention, only 3% of buyers rated it a single star.
Compared to other two-step stools sold at Walmart, it's actually one of the cheapest. A similarly rated edx two-step ladder is double the price at $50. But if you need one for heavier loads, Walmart offers the Concetta two-step ladder, which can handle up to 800 pounds for just a few dollars extra at $26.99 and is rated 4.6 stars on average by 1,200+ Walmart reviewers.
Hyper Tough 3-Piece Pliers Set
Pliers are some of the most versatile tools that we think are staples in every home. In reality, the best kinds of pliers to own depend on the kind of projects you tend to work on more frequently. For example, needle-nose pliers with the slimmer tips are great for stripping wires and are a must-have for precision repairs. If you're not sure what to get, however, you can never go wrong with investing in commonly used ones. Priced at $9.88, the Hyper Tough three-piece pliers set includes slip-joint pliers, diagonal cutting pliers, and long-nose pliers. Apart from being six inches in length, they're all made of drop-forged steel and have precision-milled jaws. They also have soft-grip, ergonomic handles for improved comfort. With this, you can use them to bend wires for longer periods without hand fatigue.
On the Walmart website, the Hyper Tough 3-Piece pliers set has garnered an average rating of 4.7 stars from 340+ customers. In general, it keeps a good ratio of highly satisfied versus disappointed customers. As of June 2026, 83% of people gave it a perfect rating with many people sharing that the pliers are a good size and sturdier than expected. However, there were around 3% of users who rated it a single star and shared how they thought they were flimsy and cheaply made.
Methodology
To fit a wide range of budgets, we included Hyper Tough products priced from $2 to $25 and reviewed similar items in the Hyper Tough portfolio that offer slightly different features. We included only products rated at least four stars on average by at least 300 Walmart users. In addition, we only selected options wherein more than 75% of reviewers gave it five stars, while fewer than 10% rated it a single star. To help manage your expectations, we also note specific things users liked and didn't like about each product.
While it didn't affect their placement on the list, we considered adjacent products in the Hyper Tough lineup that you may want to buy at the same time, since they'll be necessary for use. When possible, we share how each product stacks up against other similar products from different manufacturers that you can also find at Walmart both in terms of price and features.