5 Tech & Tool Items You Should Think Twice About Buying From Walmart

When it comes to personal technology, a case could be made that Apple's long running iPad tablet was one of the last devices that really shook up the market on the whole. In the wake of the first-generation iPad's release, almost every tech faction in the world set about releasing their own version of the wildly popular tablet.

Jump ahead to the present day, and the tablet market feels pretty oversaturated, with budget brands flooding stores with devices that are, perhaps, not worthy of even the modest investment. Despite the warnings, Walmart has stocked a range of budget off-brand tablets alongside those from the major manufacturers like Apple and Samsung for years. If Walmart shoppers are to be believed, Veatool's F11 Tablet may suffer many shortcomings.

Those consumers have rated the tablet — priced at an enticing $82.49 — at 3.5-stars out of 5, with 362 of the 915 ratings logged being 3-stars or lower. Poor battery life is one of the more common points of complaint about the Android-powered tablet, with multiple reviewers noting it lasts just a few hours on a full charge. Moreover, many also claim the tablet also takes longer than desired to charge back up. Users also bemoan the fact that it does not come with a SIM card included, requiring an additional purchase to properly function — though it should be noted that, unless a tablet is bought from a carrier store, they rarely include SIM cards and never include a data plan. All that is not accounting for the rampant complaints about the device's picture and sound quality.