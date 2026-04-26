12 Hand Tools That Are Actually Worth Buying From Walmart

The Suizan Ryoba Double Edge Japanese Pullsaw is another tool that has been a staple in my personal collection for a few years. The Suizan brand is one that's firmly accessible to the U.S. market, and its products can be found in a few high profile outlets, including Walmart. Here, the 9.5-inch saw is listed at $49. Admittedly, I bought mine as a sort of reaction to the hype going around a few years back on YouTube, where numerous woodworking channels seemed to put out explainers on the tool all at the same time. These saws were everywhere in the media, but after just a few uses (probably two) it became clear why so many people were talking about them. Japanese pullsaws cut on the opposite stroke from the standard Western-style hand saw. As a result, it takes a little getting used to when making the switch, but for many tool users, myself included, the change is well worth the effort. I've found that you gain a bit of extra control while cutting this way, and because of the natural construction of the tool it features better flexibility. The alternative configuration also lends itself to another point of functionality that a Western saw can't match: The tool's double-sided blade offers both specialized rip cut and cross cutting capability in one tool.

I've found the solution particularly helpful when handling long or deep cutting requirements. Its blade is thinner than most might expect, allowing for a smaller kerf and therefore greater precision across the entirety of a cut. These tools have had considerable hype attached to them in the past, but that celebrity status is well earned, at least in my opinion.