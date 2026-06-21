5 Things To Stop Doing If You Use A Push Mower On Your Lawn

From suburban homeowners to eco-conscious city dwellers, there's nothing quite like disturbing the quiet of an early Saturday morning with the roar of a push lawn mower. Almost three-quarters of all homeowners cut their own grass, many because they enjoy the process, and some because they believe hiring a professional is an unnecessary expense.

If you have a sprawling property with acres of grass, you've probably elected to use a riding lawn mower. But many Americans have smaller yards that can be easily handled with a push mower. When it comes to these traditional walk-behind mowers, buyers have plenty of options, including gas-powered, battery-powered, corded electric, and even old-fashioned, environmentally friendly reel mowers. Self-propelled mowers make the job easier, and push mowers tend to be less expensive than larger, ride-on mowers. They also come in a variety of deck widths to cut down on mowing time, and many people enjoy the light workout of tackling their overgrown yard with a walk-behind mower.

Like any job, however, there's a right way and a wrong way to cut your grass using a push mower. Some mistakes can harm your yard, but others can lead to a nasty injury. Here are five things you should stop doing immediately when mowing your grass with a push mower.