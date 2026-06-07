4 Dangerous Mistakes People Make When Using Their Lawn Mowers

Nearly two centuries have passed since a mechanical grass cutting device was first patented, and here's what the first lawn mower looked like. The lawn care market in the U.S. hit 57.77 billion in 2024 with estimates showing a sizable increase into the next decade. Meaning, the familiar hum of small engines across American suburbs every weekend will continue to rise.

While homeowners across the country take pride in their well-manicured lawns, it's important to remember to exercise caution around these machines. Unfortunately, one misstep around a lawn mower could land you or someone else in the hospital. In fact, per a Lawn Starter study from 2024, 90 people die annually in riding mower related incidents, far outpacing fatalities from bears, sharks and snake bites combined.

Some hazards include using the wrong type of mower for your property, being careless around the spinning blades, failing to collect loose items from your lawn prior to mowing, and blowing clippings onto the road. While some of these blunders seem obvious, there may be some you haven't considered.