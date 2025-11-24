The Most Frustrating Reason Your Lawn Mower Isn't Mulching Properly

As the weather gets colder, lawn mowing is ramping down for many homeowners. However, fall is a good time to mulch, instead of raking the yard. But if your mower is leaving clumps of grass behind, or none at all, there's a good reason for it. Chances are, your lawn mower's deck has buildup. It's an annoying problem, but why is it happening in the first place?

Everyone makes mistakes with their mower, but If you're trying to mulch with a regular blade, you're adding to the problem. Mulching blades actually lift and cut the grass twice, while mower blades cut the grass once, which can equal more buildup. Mowing tall grass is also problematic, and of course, mowing wet grass is never a good idea, as it will stick to the deck, and the blade. Plus, your blade might be on the dull side. If it is, you won't get a consistent cut, which will also lead to accumulation. The chute may even be jammed up, which won't allow anything to come out, despite how sharp your blade might be.

A combination of wet grass and stubborn residue can lead to corrosion underneath your deck. If this happens, it will only get worse. Consistent buildup will block the deck's airflow as well, which in turn will cause your mower to work harder. At the very least, your mower will use more gas, and the clumps it leaves behind can actually encourage the growth of nasty fungus in your yard.