What Did The First Lawn Mower Look Like? (And Who Invented It)

By 2027, the U.S. lawn mower market is estimated to hit 9.7 billion, per Arizton. With so many Americans regularly cutting their yards over the summer, it's doubtful many have given any thought to how it all started. The first mechanical lawn mower was an odd-looking contraption, with a small spiraling cylindrical component, large exposed gears, and a barrel-shaped drum. The concept was first patented in 1830 by Edwin Bear Budding of England, who used a fabric cutting machine as a foundation for the first mechanical lawnmower. This wasn't the only notable creation to come out of the U.K., with several Scottish inventions that shaped the modern world as we know it today.

However, the idea of manicured grass had been around well before the lawn mower. The practice of cutting overgrown vegetation was used around medieval castles, as tall grass could conceivably hide attackers, allowing them to get close to the walls without being seen. Scythes and grazing herd animals were used to maintain the grounds not only around castles, but also for activities like golf, which requires neatly trimmed green spaces.