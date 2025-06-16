Cylinder Vs. Rotary Mowers: What's The Difference Between These Two Lawn Tools?
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
When it comes to selecting a lawn mower, most choices include deciding between zero-turn and riding mowers, electric- and gasoline-powered, and self-propelled and manual push mower types. While the popular options present a dizzying array of choices, there's another fundamental choice that's often overshadowed by the sheer numbers present at lawn mower retailers.
Rotary mowers are by far the most popular option since they're available anywhere lawn mowers are sold. However, a cylinder mower, sometimes called a reel mower, provides a more precise cut that promotes a healthier lawn. The catch is that they can be expensive, and not every lawn or mowing schedule can accommodate them.
The main difference between cylinder and rotary mowers is that cylinder-type mowers feature pairs of sharp blades that pass close to each other, much like shears or scissors. This results in a clean, precise cut (below right) that allows the freshly cut blades of grass to heal quickly, minimizing the infiltration of pests and diseases.
Conversely, rotary mowers use one or more blades that swing around to chop the grass they contact. The difference in cut quality is much like the comparison between cutting grass with sharp scissors, versus cutting grass by swinging a hatchet, or karate chopping it by hand in some cases. The rougher cut of the rotary mower (upper left) leaves the grass blade exposed longer and can give the lawn a yellowish appearance.
What you need to know about cylinder mowers
We mentioned one of the drawbacks to reel, or cylinder, mowers is that they can be expensive. One example is the 20-inch cut Allett Kensington Gas Powered Quick Change Cartridge Reel Mower with 6-Blade Cutting Cylinder. The Allett mower features a 122cc Honda Pro Series GX120 four-stroke engine and is self-propelled, but requires the operator to walk behind while guiding it like a typical push lawn mower, and it's priced at $3,799.00.
Compared to the price of Honda's top-rated lawn mower, the commercial-grade, 21-inch cut, self-propelled, walk behind, rotary-cut HRC216HDA, priced at $1,549, the Allet mower is quite an investment. However, if you're searching for a highly-rated, bargain-priced push mower, an American Lawn Mower 14-inch Manual Reel Mower is priced at $89.99 on Amazon.
Other considerations involve the condition of your lawn. If you'd rather let your grass grow tall than mow it regularly, a cylinder mower might not be the right fit for you. Also, if the ground you mow is rough with many irregularities, a rotary mower is best suited to tackle those types of lawns.