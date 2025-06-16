Cylinder Vs. Rotary Mowers: What's The Difference Between These Two Lawn Tools?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When it comes to selecting a lawn mower, most choices include deciding between zero-turn and riding mowers, electric- and gasoline-powered, and self-propelled and manual push mower types. While the popular options present a dizzying array of choices, there's another fundamental choice that's often overshadowed by the sheer numbers present at lawn mower retailers.

Advertisement

Rotary mowers are by far the most popular option since they're available anywhere lawn mowers are sold. However, a cylinder mower, sometimes called a reel mower, provides a more precise cut that promotes a healthier lawn. The catch is that they can be expensive, and not every lawn or mowing schedule can accommodate them.

The main difference between cylinder and rotary mowers is that cylinder-type mowers feature pairs of sharp blades that pass close to each other, much like shears or scissors. This results in a clean, precise cut (below right) that allows the freshly cut blades of grass to heal quickly, minimizing the infiltration of pests and diseases.

Conversely, rotary mowers use one or more blades that swing around to chop the grass they contact. The difference in cut quality is much like the comparison between cutting grass with sharp scissors, versus cutting grass by swinging a hatchet, or karate chopping it by hand in some cases. The rougher cut of the rotary mower (upper left) leaves the grass blade exposed longer and can give the lawn a yellowish appearance.

Advertisement