Zero Turn Vs. Riding Mower: What's The Difference?

If you have a lawn on the larger side, the idea of a lawn mower that you can sit and ride around on rather than manually pushing is naturally appealing. It saves you energy, it gets the job done faster, and it's a generally more precise way to cut grass than pushing blades around yourself. Before you run out and buy the first mower that catches your eye, though, it's important to clarify that not all rideable mowers are exactly the same.

The concept of a lawn mower that you sit on breaks down further into two distinct varieties, traditional riding mowers and zero turn mowers. Both of these do the same basic thing, cut grass while you sit on it, but there are a few small, yet noteworthy differences that make one kind of mower better than the other for certain situations.

If you're only taking care of your own lawn, and that lawn isn't too huge, a riding mower would be the smarter and more economical option. However, if you've got a much larger lawn on your hands, and especially if you're handling it as a professional lawn care worker, you might want to consider investing in a zero turn mower and the extra speed and precision that comes with it.

