Experts Say This Is The Best Time Of Day To Cut Grass With Your Lawn Mower
Plenty of folks with lawns end up fussing over things like what mower to buy, its blade height, and fertilizer schedules. All of that does matter for a well-kept yard, but the thing is, timing is just as important. A lot of people wheel the mower out whenever they happen to have a free Saturday morning, but turf specialists swear by a single rule — the best time to cut the lawn is actually mid-morning, somewhere between 8 and 10 a.m. By then, the dew – that moisture which beads up on grass blades overnight — has dried off. At the same time, the sun hasn't pushed temperatures too high yet either. A turf specialist who spoke to The Pioneer Woman said this sweet spot works because the plants have already absorbed their morning water, while the leaves are dry enough to slice without slipping under the blade.
Getting up that early, especially on a weekend, isn't for everyone. Or perhaps your morning routine is simply too crammed. In that case, late afternoon – anywhere between 4 and 6 p.m. – also works. By then the worst of the day's heat has passed, and the freshly cut tips still get a few hours to dry out before the cool damp of night settles in. Scotts Miracle-Gro notes that mowing during this window helps save the plant's energy for root growth, rather than forcing it to repair tips that would otherwise get damaged by the sun.
The worst time to cut grass
Any other time period isn't particularly great for your grass. But the single worst time to cut, according to turf pros, is the stretch between roughly 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Things can vary based on the climate of your region, but for most places that's when the sun is at full strength. Cut grass then and the fresh tips lose water faster than the roots can pull it back up from the soil. The shorter blades also leave less shade for the ground underneath, which ends up drying out a smidge faster too. It's a double whammy, and it can be especially bad during hot weather or when you're dealing with cool-season grasses like Kentucky bluegrass, which is a common turf type across the cooler half of the country. With enough mismanagement over the span of several weeks or months, the entire lawn can end up in a state of protective dormancy, where the blades brown out on top while the roots stay alive underneath.
Other timings to avoid
The next time slot to avoid is early morning. During that window, it's moisture that's the problem rather than heat. Dew coats the blades, which messes up the mower's slicing ability and leads it to tear the grass instead. Torn grass has ragged tips that invite fungal disease. The job turns harder for the machine too, as clippings clump, wheels carve ruts into soft soil, and bag attachments gum up fast. If it rained the night before, it's best to wait until the yard is properly dry before thinking of running the mower over it.
Late evening is another one to skip. Some of the morning problems apply here too. Grass cut after 6 p.m. doesn't get enough time to dry out before overnight damp settles back in, and those moist open cuts stay exposed for longer, raising the chances of disease. Of course, while you're picking a time, it is important to keep the mower blades sharp and to never shave off more than a third of the grass in one pass.