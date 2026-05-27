Experts Say This Is The Best Time Of Day To Cut Grass With Your Lawn Mower

Plenty of folks with lawns end up fussing over things like what mower to buy, its blade height, and fertilizer schedules. All of that does matter for a well-kept yard, but the thing is, timing is just as important. A lot of people wheel the mower out whenever they happen to have a free Saturday morning, but turf specialists swear by a single rule — the best time to cut the lawn is actually mid-morning, somewhere between 8 and 10 a.m. By then, the dew – that moisture which beads up on grass blades overnight — has dried off. At the same time, the sun hasn't pushed temperatures too high yet either. A turf specialist who spoke to The Pioneer Woman said this sweet spot works because the plants have already absorbed their morning water, while the leaves are dry enough to slice without slipping under the blade.

Getting up that early, especially on a weekend, isn't for everyone. Or perhaps your morning routine is simply too crammed. In that case, late afternoon – anywhere between 4 and 6 p.m. – also works. By then the worst of the day's heat has passed, and the freshly cut tips still get a few hours to dry out before the cool damp of night settles in. Scotts Miracle-Gro notes that mowing during this window helps save the plant's energy for root growth, rather than forcing it to repair tips that would otherwise get damaged by the sun.