Can Lawn Mowers Get Wet? Here's What You Should Know

Rain, humidity, or water from sprinklers or hoses can cause major problems for gas-powered and electric mowers. Water can sneak into the air filter, fuel tank, carburetor, or even the cylinders if a spark plug is loose. Water in any of these places can lead to ignition trouble, misfires, or even hydrolocking. In some cases, water mixes with the engine oil and turns it cloudy and milky; this might mean an engine replacement or teardown and rebuild. If water has gotten inside the engine cylinder or cylinders, remove the spark plug or plugs, spray some WD-40 in each cylinder, and pull the starter cord gently a few times to help expel any hidden moisture. As always, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so store your mower somewhere dry to prevent problems before they start. It's helpful to cover it with a tarp or wrap the engine in a heavy trash bag to help keep moisture out, even if it's in a shed or garage.

Electric mowers are even more dangerous than gas mowers in wet conditions, whether they're battery-powered or corded. Just a bit of moisture in the wrong spot can short out internal wiring or damage the battery, requiring extensive repair work. There's also the danger of electric shock, particularly with high-powered corded mowers. If your electric mower does get soaked, the first step is to shut it off and disconnect the power source immediately. Then, wipe it down thoroughly, take out the air filter, remove the motor cover, and let the machine air dry completely in the sun. WD-40 can also help with electric mowers by flushing water away from wiring, switch contacts, the motor coil, and other sensitive components.