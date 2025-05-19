Can You Cut Wet Grass With An Electric Lawn Mower?
There's little that will keep those who love their lawns from maintaining their space. But just because you have the energy to bust out the lawn mower any time of day doesn't necessarily mean you should be. For example, while you may assume that there isn't much harm in mowing your morning-dew soaked lawn, in truth this isn't the best practice to follow.
It's common knowledge that water and electric tools are not a good mix. And even though electric mowers have their strengths over their gas-guzzling counterparts, believing that they're impervious to water is among the most common mistakes made by lawn mower owners and a tough one to learn from. Exposing an electric mower to water, whether connected by a cord or fueled by a battery, can spell bad news. Cord-powered models are especially hazardous, as you run the very serious risk of electrocution should moisture enter the wire. Increasing this risk are the metallic handles possessed by most mowers. This chance is somewhat lessened when using a battery-operated mower, but that doesn't change the everlasting damage that excess moisture can cause to the tool and battery.
To top it off, your lawn won't come out all that good. The texture and weight of wet grass makes it difficult to cut, leading to a patchy, uneven final result. These same tendencies are also what causes wet grass to clump inside the mower and clog it.
How to reduce your lawn mower's chances of getting harmed by water
The best way to keep wet grass from harming your lawn mower is to have them never meet in the first place. If your grass often gets dewy or your area has just experienced major rainfall, it's imperative that you hold back from using your lawn mower until the yard is fully dry. However, a simple change of mindset and some keen awareness can help you greatly reduce the chances of this catastrophic combination from occurring.
If you already regularly mow your lawn, you're off on the right foot, as routine maintenance keeps your yard under control. That way, in the instance your yard is soggy, you can afford to leave it be without worrying about its condition. Make a habit of keeping an eye on the weather, as doing so may allow you to better plan when to give your lawn a good mowing if you haven't in some time.
Even if you think your lawn is fully dry after a rainstorm, exercise caution when using your mower, as some areas in your lawn may not yet as dry as others. Move the machine at a steady rate and have the blades be positioned at their highest cutting height.