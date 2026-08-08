18 Of The Best Lawn Mower Models You Can Buy For Cutting Tall Grass

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The lawn mower is a tool that you probably lean on often for heavy yard maintenance. Grass may take up the bulk of the space in your lawn, so getting a quality lawn mower that can slash through the growth with ease is essential. This tool is even more important when cutting grass after a lengthy absence. Perhaps you've just come back from an extended summer vacation or own a large property and can't realistically cut all the growth around your homestead on a regular basis. When complications like these come into the picture, a very good mower that's capable of handling plenty of tall grass can help get the job done with far less hassle.

If you're in a bind, you can often perform a "first cut" of the lawn while lifting the cut deck (by pushing down on the handle of a push mower). But ask anyone who has ever resorted to this tactic — myself included — and you'll find an unhappy homeowner. The task is hard to perform, and it leaves a nasty job in its wake. Instead of resorting to half measures and stopgap solutions, consider one of these alternatives. Each one is purpose-built to easily mow dense, tall, and otherwise unruly lawns. And while some of the most specialized tools on this list cost significantly more than a standard lawn mower, others are quite affordable.