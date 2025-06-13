Is Your Lawn Mower Turning Over But Not Starting? This Might Be The Issue.

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Nearly anyone with a gas-powered lawn mower knows what it's like to break a sweat yanking at the pull cord to no avail. Even more frustrating, you can often hear the crankshaft spinning and the pistons moving, but the engine just won't start. That sound means the engine is successfully turning over, while something is preventing the fuel from igniting and starting the fuel cycle.

Advertisement

Neglecting to perform regular maintenance is one of the main mistakes lawn mower owners make. As a result, most of the issues that can cause a mower's engine to fail to start arise from dirty components and long periods of non-use.

The most common cause is a clog in the fuel system. That's why riding mowers with automatic ignitions can fail to start, too, since their fuel systems use the same fundamental design as those in pull-start mowers. Clogs in the fuel system typically occur in the carburetor, where airborne particles that the filter fails to catch can accumulate.

Troubleshooting a lawn mower's failure to start, therefore, begins with clearing up clogs in the fuel system. If the engine still won't start, you'll have to check for other problems. The next most common causes are issues with the ignition system and the battery. However, you should start with the fuel system, since it's also the easiest issue to tackle.

Advertisement