4 Disadvantages Of Battery-Powered Lawn Mowers

There are so many different factors to choosing a lawn mower. Of course, you've got to consider your budget at first, because a more basic walk-behind model and the latest sophisticated AI-enabled electronic one are sure to be very different prospects when it comes to cost. Even with that in mind, though, there's much more to worry about than just the cost. Each type of lawn mower has its specific qualities, which might make them perfect for one particular user's grass but not for another's. Another crucial factor is the type of power that model uses. Gas and electric lawn tools have their own pros and cons, after all.

Take battery-powered mowers, for instance. They have the wonderful flexibility of being cord-free, for one thing, which means that you can take them further and, potentially, cover more ground than you could if you were tethered to a power socket. On top of that, they don't need hefty gas engines, meaning that they're quieter to operate and don't require gas refuelings. In turn, though, there are some important shortcomings of battery-powered models that you should carefully consider before taking the plunge with one. They might even be dealbreakers for your specific situation.

From limited battery charge to expensive purchase costs, here are some of the possible disadvantages of a battery-powered lawnmower. We've also considered how they might still be the choice for you, and how the advancements in battery technology may continue to mitigate these problems.