12 Advancements In Battery Tech That Could Define The Next Decade

Even if you only scan headlines, you've doubtless heard of solid-state batteries. To many, they're the tech industry's holy grail. Solid-state batteries (called SSBs in the industry) trade liquid electrolytes for solid ones and offer a laundry list of potential advantages: next-level energy density, faster charging, greater longevity, and — the big one — the fact that they're more resistant to thermal runaway and therefore shouldn't turn into a sparking ball of fire at random. It's also a technology that's been right around the corner for years now ... and still isn't here.

The issue, based on current research, seems to be a couple of as-yet insurmountable challenges. First, SSBs tend to form little dendrites in their solid electrolytes, which can permanently damage the battery and cause short circuits. Further, SSBs are quite expensive to manufacture. Time after time, someone comes out suggesting these issues have been solved, but it remains to be seen who will crack the code on the solid-state battery and open the floodgates.

Perhaps 2026 or 2027 is the year. We're already seeing China's Changan target a Q3 2026 rollout of its solid-state-equipped EVs; battery companies Factorial and Stellantis have recently started real-world testing of SSBs in road vehicles; and at CES 2026, we saw a whole bunch of solid-state-powered devices. Needless to say, when SSBs are really, truly here, it will be front-page headline news, and your next phone will probably be rocking one.