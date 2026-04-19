11 Things You Probably Didn't Know About Solid-State Batteries

One of the biggest selling points for the solid-state battery, hands down, is its energy density, i.e., how much energy you can get out of it compared to another battery of the same size and mass. Lithium-ion batteries have more or less already reached their energy density maximums. As a stopgap, there have been some advancements like silicon-carbon batteries, but those come with their own significant disadvantages, like poor longevity. We've run out of road when it comes to energy density in our current battery technologies.

A solid-state battery could, on the other hand, be as much as 10 times the energy density of a liquid-electrolyte battery. An absolutely enormous leap, even if we only achieve a fraction of that increase. Imagine having a smartphone that, rather than barely lasting a day, doesn't need to be charged for almost an entire week. It's easy to imagine other areas — like handheld gaming PCs — where more battery life would change the game.

Of course, having smartphones, earbuds, and laptops that need to be charged less often is great, but the real winner when it comes to energy density is EVs. Range anxiety is very real and contributes to the rate of adoption of electric vehicles. Now, we may soon see Chinese EVs getting up to 900 miles of range versus Tesla's roughly 400 in 2026. Better still would be the windfall for renewable energy storage systems. If renewables can capture and store more energy, everyone wins. Long story short, solid-state batteries could pack a lot more juice into the same form factor.