Here's Why You Still Can't Get An Electric Car With A Solid-State Battery

EVs (Electric Vehicles) of all types are quickly becoming more popular, and public policy is changing as quickly as the technology behind them. New Jersey now requires e-bike riders to be licensed and insured, and some Verge motorcycles are now equipped with new solid-state battery tech from Donut Lab. This phone-sized battery packs four times the watt-hours per kilogram as the battery in a Tesla Model 3, and Donut claims it can be charged from 10% to 80% in just five minutes and will last for 100,000 charge cycles.

Solid-state batteries are also less prone to thermal runaway than the lithium-ion cells used in most current EVs, which could help prevent the garage fires that make national news every time they happen. Charging concerns are the biggest obstacle to widespread adoption of EVs, so it also stands to reason that potential electric car buyers might be curious about solid-state batteries. Global automotive giants like Toyota, Volkswagen, and Ford are reportedly working on the technology, but as of this writing, you can't buy an electric car with a solid-state battery from those or any other U.S-market automaker. Because the technology is so new and only in production by a handful of European companies like Donut and a few Chinese rivals, the manufacturing process isn't yet developed enough to produce them at the scale needed to support the global auto industry.