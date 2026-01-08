This Production EV Is Fully Powered By A Phone-Sized Battery

Electric vehicles (EVs) haven't quite taken over the world just yet, but their range and reach are growing constantly. Each type of electric vehicle presents a unique set of challenges to owners and engineers, though. USB-C charging may be the answer to e-bike charging problems, while charging infrastructure is a big concern for many electric car owners. The size and weight of components are very important to the balance and performance of an electric motorcycle, and Helsinki-based Donut Lab just introduced a new solid-state battery that will be immediately available in some Verge electric motorcycles like the TS Pro shown above.

Donut unveiled the battery via an announcement at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, boasting an energy density of 400 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and the ability to charge to 100% in just five minutes. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3's batteries have an energy density of 125 Wh/kg, and a level 3 fast charger takes at least 15 minutes to get a Model 3 from 10 to 80%. The 2026 Verge TS Pro comes in white, black, or five vivid colors and boasts 737 pound-feet of torque and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. The 136.8-horsepower motor can take you up to 124 mph, and the standard solid-state battery gets you up to 217 miles of city cruising and 124 on the highway.