This Production EV Is Fully Powered By A Phone-Sized Battery
Electric vehicles (EVs) haven't quite taken over the world just yet, but their range and reach are growing constantly. Each type of electric vehicle presents a unique set of challenges to owners and engineers, though. USB-C charging may be the answer to e-bike charging problems, while charging infrastructure is a big concern for many electric car owners. The size and weight of components are very important to the balance and performance of an electric motorcycle, and Helsinki-based Donut Lab just introduced a new solid-state battery that will be immediately available in some Verge electric motorcycles like the TS Pro shown above.
Donut unveiled the battery via an announcement at the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, boasting an energy density of 400 watt-hours per kilogram (Wh/kg) and the ability to charge to 100% in just five minutes. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3's batteries have an energy density of 125 Wh/kg, and a level 3 fast charger takes at least 15 minutes to get a Model 3 from 10 to 80%. The 2026 Verge TS Pro comes in white, black, or five vivid colors and boasts 737 pound-feet of torque and a 0-60 time of 3.5 seconds. The 136.8-horsepower motor can take you up to 124 mph, and the standard solid-state battery gets you up to 217 miles of city cruising and 124 on the highway.
Solid-state batteries are safer than lithium-ion batteries
Solid-state batteries are a newer technology with promise for the EV industry, and one key factor distinguishing them from lithium-ion batteries. Instead of a liquid electrolyte solvent to conduct current between the anode and cathode, solid-state batteries have — you guessed it — solid electrolytes made from sulfides, polymers, or ceramics. Liquid electrolytes can be flammable, which makes solid-state batteries safer in a crash as well as more energy dense. They're also more resistant to heat-related damage and less prone to thermal runaway during charging; this makes them an even safer option. Donut CEO Marko Lehtimäki said, "At Donut Lab, our answer on solid-state batteries being ready for use in OEM production vehicles is now, today, not later."
The Verge TS Pro starts at $29,900, and you can reserve one at the Verge website with a $100 deposit. Buyers can plunk down an extra $5,000 for a high-capacity battery that boosts total range to 370 miles, but there's no firm promised delivery date for the TS Pro as of this writing, just a vague "Q1 2026." The even more enticing Verge TS Ultra starts at $44,900 and gets from 0-60 in a knuckle-whitening 2.5 seconds thanks to its 1,200 Nm (885 pound-feet) of torque.