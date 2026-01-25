This US State Is Now Requiring All E-Bike Riders To Have A License
The explosive popularity of e-bikes over the last few years has prompted cities and states across the U.S. to take a closer look at how they're being ridden and by whom. With modders now boosting the top speeds of e-bikes by adding more powerful hardware, making them similar to the fastest e-bikes you can buy, a real need has arisen to update outdated laws governing these now ubiquitous modes of transportation. In October 2025, senators in Florida introduced House Bill 243 to place restrictions on modding e-bikes. New Jersey, however, has gone a step further by passing a law that not only requires all riders to have a license to ride e-bikes, but also that those riders register and insure their rides.
The law, effective immediately, applies to all forms of e-bikes, even those with fully operable pedals and motor assist. To ride an e-bike legally in the state of New Jersey, the owner/operator must be at least 15 years old and have a motorized bicycle license. However, residents who possess a valid driver's license don't need this new license to ride one. They'll still have to register and insure the e-bike, though, just like any other motor vehicle driven on the road.
As former New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who signed the bill into law on his last day in office, told NBC Philadelphia, "It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring." Indeed, this change comes on the heels of an uptick in e-bike crashes in 2025, wherein several children were either killed or seriously injured.
License, registration, and insurance, please
To be clear, these regulations apply to electric bikes, not electric motorcycles, which don't have pedals and can go much faster. To get a motorized bicycle (Moped and Class 3 E-Bike) license, you first need to be at least 15 years old. Along with your application, you must provide "6 Points of ID," including things like a Social Security number, ITIN, or affidavit. You'll also need to bring proof that you reside at your address and that you're a resident of New Jersey. There is a $5 application fee as well, but at least that won't break the bank.
After passing the knowledge and vision tests, you'll be issued a 20-day permit, which gives you time to practice aboard your chosen e-bike. You won't be able to take the road portion of the test without first completing this 20-day practice period, so use it wisely. Upon passing the road test, take all the associated paperwork to your local Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), pay a $6 fee, and receive your sparkling new motorized bicycle license.
Some of the things they'll look for during the road test include having the proper working equipment and whether you're wearing an approved helmet, goggles, and face shield. They'll also check to make sure your horn is audible from at least 100 feet away. Registering a motorized bicycle (Moped and Class 3 E-Bike) requires taking a Manufacturer's Certificate of Origin (MCO) and the title or registration to your DMV as well. If it wasn't titled in the state of origin, you'll need additional documentation as outlined by the DMV.