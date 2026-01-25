This US State Is Now Requiring All E-Bike Riders To Have A License

The explosive popularity of e-bikes over the last few years has prompted cities and states across the U.S. to take a closer look at how they're being ridden and by whom. With modders now boosting the top speeds of e-bikes by adding more powerful hardware, making them similar to the fastest e-bikes you can buy, a real need has arisen to update outdated laws governing these now ubiquitous modes of transportation. In October 2025, senators in Florida introduced House Bill 243 to place restrictions on modding e-bikes. New Jersey, however, has gone a step further by passing a law that not only requires all riders to have a license to ride e-bikes, but also that those riders register and insure their rides.

The law, effective immediately, applies to all forms of e-bikes, even those with fully operable pedals and motor assist. To ride an e-bike legally in the state of New Jersey, the owner/operator must be at least 15 years old and have a motorized bicycle license. However, residents who possess a valid driver's license don't need this new license to ride one. They'll still have to register and insure the e-bike, though, just like any other motor vehicle driven on the road.

As former New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, who signed the bill into law on his last day in office, told NBC Philadelphia, "It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring." Indeed, this change comes on the heels of an uptick in e-bike crashes in 2025, wherein several children were either killed or seriously injured.