This State Wants To Make Modded E-Bike Owners Follow Motorcycle Rules

More environmentally friendly and increasingly more affordable, electric motorcycles like Honda's upcoming WN7 aim to replace combustion-engine-powered motorcycles on the roads of the near-future. But electric bicycles are already all over, with numerous e-bike brands manufactured right in the United States. And, now that modders are boosting their e-bikes top speeds by installing more powerful hardware, the line between an electric bicycle and an electric motorcycle is getting blurred.

Now, Florida lawmakers have decided to push back against the confusion. On October 22, 2025, Florida state senators introduced House Bill 243 that, if passed, would instate some new restrictions on the legality of modding e-bikes. For starters, modifying an electric bike to be able to exceed the original manufacturer's speed limits would be illegal. More far-reaching, however, is the proposed distinction between electric bikes and electric motorcycles. According to the bill (PDF), an electric motorcycle will be defined as, "any motorcycle powered by an electric motor of 750 watts or more that is capable of a speed greater than 28 miles per hour."

Thus, the line in the sand is clear: any e-bike fast enough and with a powerful enough motor will be considered a motorcycle. Most electric bicycles fall below the range, but some high-end options surpass it by a significant margin. For example, the Victrip R6 Pro has a 1500W motor and a top speed of 35 mph — and it's marketed in the U.S. as an "electric bike for teens and adults." But, should the bill pass, R6 Pro riders would need to follow all the same state laws surrounding full-sized motorcycles, including having a license, getting the vehicle registered, and adhering to traffic laws.