Confusing Definitions Flood NY Streets With Ultra-Fast, Illegal E-Bikes

Even though recent changes to New York law have capped electric bicycle speeds 15 mph or less, major e-bike brands continue to sell high-powered e-bikes that NYC residents continue to buy, exceeding double that. It's creating a safety crisis that city officials are having a hard time getting under control, partly because they look indistinguishable from the street-legal versions. The problem is that these ones are causing fatal crashes.

Mayor Eric Adams put this new 15-mph citywide e-bike speed limit into effect on October 24, 2025, complete with new signage throughout the city. It doesn't matter if you're on a Class 1, Class 2, or Class 3 e-bike, either; all have to stick to the 15 mph rule. Mopeds (Classes A-C) can go the same posted speed limit as motorcycles and cars, while e-scooters are similarly capped at 15 mph. But, without registration or license plates on many of the city's e-bikes and e-scooters, it's hard to imagine how the city could possibly enforce such a thing.

A big cause of the confusion? Even though it's illegal for anyone in New York to sell anything faster than 20 mph for Class 1 and 2 e-bikes (or 25 mph for Class 3 models), the fastest electric bike brands have still been able to get away with top speeds of 40 mph or more. It's because of disclaimers like "for off-road use only" that let them get around the law.