The Reason Why NYC Destroys Hundreds Of Dirt Bikes And ATVs Each Year

New York City is the most densely populated city in the United States. With some 8.5 million people stuffed inside approximately 305 square miles, its five boroughs are comprised of diverse neighborhoods, each with their own culture and flair. With that many people, one can understand how it's become known as "The City that Never Sleeps."

New York has long been considered a place you could live without a car because of its immense public transportation system. Like most big cities, traffic is not only a nightmare of epic proportions, but parking spots for 4-wheeled beasts are as rare as a Fabergé Egg and just as expensive. During the pandemic, New Yorkers went and bought cars in droves for fear of getting COVID-19 if they took public transit.

Cars aren't the only problems, though. Over the last few years, NYC has been inundated by illegally operated dirt bikes and ATVs. They have been seen racing down streets, zipping around traffic and on sidewalks, going through public parks, riding the wrong way down one-way streets, and sometimes being used to commit other more heinous crimes. As if the denizens of Gotham needed another reason to keep them up at night.