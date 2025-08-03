5 E-Bike Brands That Are Manufactured In America

Finding an item that's fully made in America can be like trying to find a needle in a haystack. If you look closely at most of the major e-bike brands in the U.S., you'll see that a lot of the companies assemble their e-bikes in the United States, but the parts used to assemble them are often manufactured in other countries.

E-bikes from these major retailers aren't necessarily bad bikes — many of them are among the best electric bikes you can buy right now. However, if you're looking to support the American economy by investing in an e-bike that's both manufactured and assembled in America, you should steer clear of most big-name brands.

Meanwhile, other brands have prioritized keeping the manufacturing process within the States. This doesn't mean that certain raw materials needed to craft an e-bike aren't imported from other countries — the U.S. simply doesn't have access to all the raw materials needed — but instead, it means that as much of the manufacturing and assembly process as possible is completed in America. Here are five e-bike brands you can shop that prioritize U.S.-based manufacturing.