China's Solid-State EV Batteries Hit The Road – Here's How Far They Claim To Go

The year 2026 is going to be a pivotal year for the EV industry. On one hand, we have Western giants like Ford and Porsche cancelling their EVs. On the other hand, Chinese labels like BYD are overtaking Tesla and making progress with next-gen tech. Changan Automobile, one of China's biggest EV automakers, is eyeing a major jump by trialing solid-state EV batteries in electric cars this year. CarNewsChina reports that the company will equip cars with high-density batteries "before Q3 2026."

Changan won't be the only brand putting cars with solid-state batteries on the road. China's GAC is also planning a limited trial of solid-state batteries fitted inside its Hyptec electric SUV in 2026, and aims to deliver them by the end of the current year. In Changan's case, the company aims to deploy its solid-state battery cells inside electric cars and robots. So far, the company hasn't shared any technical details about the battery's technical capabilities, beyond claiming an energy density of 400 Wh/kg and a per-charge mileage of 1,500 kilometers (roughly 900 miles). Changan is also developing other battery variants, such as sodium-based Naxtra batteries that can survive sub-zero temperatures while still delivering over 400 kilometers (nearly 248 miles) in range.

For comparison, the energy density of the lithium-ion battery cells in Tesla cars is well below the 300 Wh/kg mark, with an average range of 400 miles. The key takeaway here is that the higher the density, the greater the range — without increasing the size of the battery pack. The battery pack makes up most of an EV's weight, and this mass itself takes a toll on the EV's range. Solid-state batteries would solve that problem while delivering more miles per charge.