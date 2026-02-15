Solid-State EV Batteries Just Got One Step Closer To American Roads

Just about every modern electric vehicle on American roads is powered by one of three battery types: lithium-iron phosphate (the most common, also known as LFP), nickel-manganese cobalt (NMC), and nickel-cobalt aluminum (NCA). Each of these is a relatively mature and well-understood system, with each holding certain advantages — LFP batteries are cheap and stable, whereas NCA batteries are energy-dense and powerful. But these EVs have only really been commonplace on today's roads for the past two decades or so, a comparatively small amount of time when measured against the common internal combustion engine's history spanning almost 140 years. Technology advances at an ever-increasing pace, and we may be on the precipice of that next evolution — at least on American roads.

Enter the solid-state battery, a pioneering technology that promises to combine all the benefits of the aforementioned configurations into a single entity. High performance, excellent energy density, potentially lasting many years, and stable thermal conductivity, though it comes at a steep cost — one that Karma Automotive appears to be willing to pay. As of February 2026, Karma Automotive announced plans to ship the first mass-production vehicle powered by solid-state batteries stateside, equipped with Factorial FEST SSBs.

Karma Automotive is the only American ultra-luxury manufacturer offering a diverse portfolio of vehicles, a specialized firm dedicated to producing EVs deep into six-figure USD territory. The company currently fields six distinct models, but only one will receive the solid-state battery at first: the Kaveya super coupe, scheduled for a 2027 debut. Let's dive in and explore more about the car and solid-state batteries, along with what the technology promises to accomplish.