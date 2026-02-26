This Nuclear-Powered Battery Could Last 50 Years Without A Single Recharge

Batteries, in a sense, rule our lives. From the compact lithium-ion batteries powering our smartphones to the much larger units powering our EVs, not to mention all the battery ecosystems that tool manufacturers have invested in, it's safe to say we wouldn't be where we are without battery technology.

The main downside of batteries, of course, is their limited lifespan. After all, even the smartphones with great battery life will rarely last more than a day or two before needing to be recharged. This normal discharge-recharge cycle will eventually degrade a battery, leading to plenty of frustration as a phone (or other device) stops lasting as long on a charge as it used to. A Chinese company, however, has shown that this may not have to be the case.

In January 2024, BetaVolt announced that it had developed a nuclear battery allegedly capable of lasting 50 years without recharging. The coin-sized BV100, as it's called, uses nickel-63 as a power source to generate 100 microwatts at 3 volts. The company also announced plans to unveil a 1-watt version in 2025, although it's unclear whether that ever happened. As for the BV100, news reports claim that it entered mass production in 2025. Let's look into how it works and why, for all the BV100's promise, you may not want to get too excited about it.