This Is The Biggest iPhone In The World (And It Has A 400-Watt Flashlight)
Can you imagine owning an iPhone 15 times bigger than your usual one? Tech YouTuber Arun Maini, also known as Mrwhosetheboss, has created the world's biggest iPhone replica, standing over two meters tall and weighing more than a typical refrigerator. Even more interesting is the fact that this iPhone 15 Pro Max replica is fully functional, ready to make payments, scroll through apps, and send texts. Not to forget, it also features a 400-watt flashlight — bright enough to put your car's headlights to shame.
Arun built this beast of a phone to celebrate a personal milestone — overtaking Apple's official channel in YouTube subscribers. To create this iPhone 15 Pro Max replica, he teamed up with fellow creator DIYPerks, aka Matthew Perks, who's known for making crazy DIY gadgets. The result? A smartphone so massive it needs eight people just to lift it, officially earning the Guinness World Record for the world's largest smartphone.
A phone built like a PC
Though it looks like an iPhone 15 Pro Max, the insides are custom. The team used a high-end PC setup with an Intel i9 processor, 128 GB RAM, and an AMD 6950 XT GPU. The phone runs on Android, not iOS, and it also supports Windows, with 4 TB of storage split between the two systems. Basically, this large replica can do everything a phone can, including video calls, texting, and scrolling through social media. That said, it can also do what your regular phones cannot. We are talking about actually running Cyberpunk 2077 at max settings, which no regular phone would even attempt.
An 88-inch OLED panel from LG is used as the phone's display, which is usually found in ultra-premium TVs. Arun revealed that turning the OLED panel into a touchscreen wasn't easy at all. Although they could have used the touchscreen LED displays available in the market, they didn't. Instead, they used the optical glue to convert the regular screen into a touchscreen, which ruined the first panel. Still, the end result worked perfectly. The touchscreen responds like a regular phone, letting users pinch, tap, and swipe across apps. They even made a video call from 30 meters away just to prove it worked.
A powerful camera and a matching flashlight
What really sets this phone apart, though, is the extras. The flashlight alone pushes 400 watts — a number that's more common in studio lights than smartphones. It's so bright, the team had to build a dedicated water-cooling system just to keep it running safely. Powering the entire thing are two massive, 3,840 Wh batteries, offering far more juice than any phone ever needs. In comparison, the iPhone 16 Pro Max battery sits at 18 Wh.
There's also a custom camera setup with a Canon EOS R5 worth $35,000 for high-resolution shots, along with a Sony RX10-based zoom camera that can hit 100x digital zoom. The phone's speaker system includes eight units with four subwoofers, delivering 50 watts each, compared to the 3 watts on an actual iPhone. And to make every press feel just right, each button on the phone uses a pneumatic system that mimics the feel of a real iPhone.