These High-Tech Batteries Could Theoretically Last For Thousands Of Years
In a global first, researchers from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol have created a diamond battery using radioactive decay from carbon-14. The radioactive isotope has a half-life of around 5,700 years, give or take a few decades, meaning that the batteries will run for a very long time indeed. This long battery life offers the potential to revolutionize battery technology by creating more sustainable batteries, particularly in contexts where they can't be replaced often.
Diamond batteries are a type of radioisotope battery crafted using manufactured diamonds and radioactive energy produced by carbon-14. They use the charge of subatomic particles within the carbon-14 structure, while the diamonds act as a case to enclose the carbon-14. The quick movements of electrons inside the material generate small amounts of energy, which in turn powers the battery. The battery produces this energy as microwatts, tiny units of energy that make up one millionth of a regular watt. This means that diamond batteries are only a potential asset for devices that require low levels of power, especially ones that need power for extended periods.
Manufacturing these diamonds requires specialized equipment known as a plasma deposition rig, which the researchers also developed. The rig is also in the United Kingdom. Previously, the same institutions have prototyped diamond batteries made with other materials, including nickel-63, another radioisotope.
Carbon-14 batteries could be used in space and medicine
There are many instances where tech relies on batteries that aren't convenient or possible to replace once they have expired or run out of energy. Space exploration is a key example of this, as equipment becomes inaccessible once it's in the field. A lot of equipment used in outer space requires power to function properly. Radio frequency tags, for example, are used for space-to-ground communications, tracking, and monitoring of all kinds of spacecraft while they fulfil their missions.
Radio frequency tags also need a power supply to function. The equipment's inaccessibility while in space poses significant challenges when it comes to maintenance, as it's impossible to change the power supplies. This can even shorten the lifespan of equipment in space, as they run out of battery. But supplying them with carbon-14 batteries that could hypothetically last for more than 5,000 years would substantially extend their usefulness.
Space isn't the only place where carbon-14 batteries could prove useful, either. There are also many battery-operated medical devices, including pacemakers and other implanted medical technology. Replacing the batteries can be arduous, expensive, and distressing for individuals with these devices. If researchers can develop biologically compatible diamond batteries, their longer lifespans could be a game-changer for those reliant on battery-powered implants. For the batteries to be bio-compatible, they would need to be designed in a way that ensures user safety while fitting any necessary technical specifications.