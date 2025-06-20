These High-Tech Batteries Could Theoretically Last For Thousands Of Years

In a global first, researchers from the United Kingdom Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and the University of Bristol have created a diamond battery using radioactive decay from carbon-14. The radioactive isotope has a half-life of around 5,700 years, give or take a few decades, meaning that the batteries will run for a very long time indeed. This long battery life offers the potential to revolutionize battery technology by creating more sustainable batteries, particularly in contexts where they can't be replaced often.

Diamond batteries are a type of radioisotope battery crafted using manufactured diamonds and radioactive energy produced by carbon-14. They use the charge of subatomic particles within the carbon-14 structure, while the diamonds act as a case to enclose the carbon-14. The quick movements of electrons inside the material generate small amounts of energy, which in turn powers the battery. The battery produces this energy as microwatts, tiny units of energy that make up one millionth of a regular watt. This means that diamond batteries are only a potential asset for devices that require low levels of power, especially ones that need power for extended periods.

Manufacturing these diamonds requires specialized equipment known as a plasma deposition rig, which the researchers also developed. The rig is also in the United Kingdom. Previously, the same institutions have prototyped diamond batteries made with other materials, including nickel-63, another radioisotope.