Forget Lithium EV Batteries – This New Tech Could Make Them Obsolete

When Milwaukee Tools debuted the first rechargeable Lithium-Ion battery in the 1990s, it proved a legitimately game-changing advancement that dramatically reduced the need for gasoline to power many consumer devices. These days, the technology is being used as the primary energy source for everything from power tools to mobile phones and tablets. It is, of course, also being used to power most of the electric vehicles that are on the road today.

Until recently, Lithium-Ion looked to be the power source of choice in the EV sector for the foreseeable future. But that may no longer be the case, as the resurgence of rechargeable Sodium-Ion technology. That tech is hardly new, of course, as Sodium-ion power packs were first being developed around the same time as their Lithium-Ion counterparts. But when Lithium-Ion models took off, Sodium-Ion tech was effectively relegated to the sidelines and has lingered there ever since.

With demand for Lithium-Ion batteries skyrocketing over the past 2 decades, and supply chains increasingly strained, some outfits have turned to Sodium-Ion as a viable alternative. For Chinese automaker Changan, it has proven more than viable, with the company not only tapping Sodium-Ion tech to power its new Nevo A06 EV, but claiming its battery dramatically outperforms Lithium-Ion power packs in cold weather charging. With the company that developed those same batteries claiming they last more than 6-times longer than industry average, Lithium-Ion technology may soon cede its grip on the EV market, potentially to the point of becoming obsolete.