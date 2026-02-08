Chinese Company Claims New Battery Can Last Over 1M Miles On The Road

Aside from the driving range between charges, another common concern of EV drivers is how and when to charge their batteries. Common wisdom suggests you should avoid fast charging your EV battery under certain conditions to prevent damage to the battery's internal cells. However, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited, a Chinese company doing business as CATL, has announced the development of the CATL 5C ultra-fast-charging battery that promises to increase EV battery life by "over six times the industry average."

The video, posted to CATL's YouTube channel, announces the new battery retains 80% of its capacity after 1,400 cycles under test conditions at 60 degrees Celsius (140 degrees Fahrenheit), a temperature CATL says is comparable to operating an EV in Dubai. CATL calculates that those 1,400 cycles, in a vehicle with a presumed range of 600 kilometers (372.8 miles), would provide 840,000 km (521,952 miles) of range.

Under milder laboratory test temperatures, described in the video as "20-something degrees Celsius" (between 68 and 84 degrees Fahrenheit), CATL 5C batteries achieved 3,000 cycles before falling below the 80% capacity threshold. Using the same 600 km/charge range estimate results in a serviceable lifespan of 1.8 million kilometers (1,118,468 miles).