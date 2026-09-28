11 Of The Best Lawn Mower Models For Big Yards
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The lawn mower is a crucially important piece of equipment for anyone who finds themselves maintaining a patch of grass around their home. These tools can be large or small, but they all offer a core function you can't really find elsewhere (unless you have access to a band of roving sheep, of course!). Plenty of affordable push mower models can get the job done in a pinch, but if you're working with a particularly large yard, you may want to invest in an upgraded option, perhaps even a lawn tractor or riding mower to take the bulk of the work away from your legs.
Large yards are far more demanding. Maintaining rural landscapes or sprawling yards takes more of everything. You'll have a lot of weeding to do, and you'll often add features or hardscaping to break up the uniformity and claim some space for outdoor living. All this adds new tasks to your plate, making the job of actually mowing the lawn something that can tip the scales and make you want to pull out your hair. With a mower designed to handle larger yards, you'll often find quality-of-life enhancements that help ease some of this burden and stress. These 11 mowers deliver that, minimizing the physical toll of mowing a big lawn and giving you more time to focus on other aspects of outdoor beautification.
Murray MT100 42-Inch Riding Lawn Tractor
A relatively cost-effective riding mower, the Murray MT100 42-Inch Riding Lawn Tractor is priced at $1,999 at Home Depot. It offers coverage of 2 acres on a tank of gas and delivers 13.5 horsepower through a 500cc Briggs & Stratton engine. The mower runs on a six-speed manual transmission, with 13 cutting-height positions and a 42-inch cut deck.
The mower delivers an 18-inch turning radius that's tight enough for most residential applications. It features a dual-blade design for a sharp trim, plus anti-scalp wheels that keep the deck from tilting over uneven terrain and leaving a shredded chunk of lawn in your wake. The lawn tractor can reach a top speed of 5.5 MPH and offers reverse gear to help make faster turns and clean up edges by cutting backward as well. The tool delivers cut heights from 1 to 4 inches, controlled by a single-lever system. The padded seat, bright headlights, and cup holder round out a comfortable, capable mower that's great for more demanding yard work.
Makita 40V XGT Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower Kit
The Makita 40V XGT Brushless 21-Inch Self-Propelled Commercial Lawn Mower Kit comes with two 8.0Ah batteries, a charger, and the mower itself, bundled for $1,299 at Home Depot. The tool runs on Makita's larger 40V platform, delivering plenty of power and a notable runtime that is perfect for handling larger cutting tasks. The tool is marketed as a key resource for commercial-grade users, but it can be equally potent in the hands of a homeowner looking to handle their own yardwork tasks around the house, especially with a larger yard to manage. The mower is rated for use in lawns measuring up to 1.2 acres. The pair of batteries helps support an important technology built into the tool. It can house both batteries at once, switching between them for its power draw needs to deliver twice the runtime without stopping to swap power packs.
It also runs with a maximum blade speed of up to 2,800 RPM and features a cruise control function that ranges from 1 to 3 MPH in its self-propulsion. This is an important addition for anyone tackling large cutting tasks. Even for someone who prefers to push the mower without assistance, that task quickly becomes overwhelming when dealing with a large yard. Having the mower take the push force required to mow the yard off your plate will help you get the job done faster and with less fatigue. It runs on 9-inch wheels and features a cutting height ranging from 1.25 to 4 inches.
John Deere S130 42-Inch Lawn Tractor
John Deere is a classic name in the world of outdoor power tools and agricultural equipment. You might be most familiar with the brand's full-sized tractors, but its 100-Series lawn tractors are also functional and highly prized additions to a homeowner's landscaping stable. The John Deere S130 42-Inch Lawn Tractor sits around the middle of the road when it comes to this part of the brand's catalog (and is $2,999 at Lowe's). It delivers 22 horsepower with a powerful JD-branded V-twin engine. It's rated for coverage of up to 2 acres, making it an ideal solution for larger yards.
The mower features a 42-inch, two-blade cutting system alongside a PTO blade engagement that can also support towing a variety of machine attachments. The machine offers quarter-inch height adjustment increments, ranging from 1 to 4 inches. It also features a top speed of 5.5 MPH with a reverse speed that maxes out at 3.2 MPH. It doesn't come with a bagger, but it can handle both bagging and mulching (mulching capability included). It also has cruise control and quality-of-life upgrades like a front bumper, a grass deflector, and a large, padded seat. To make the journey as plush as possible.
Cub Cadet 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower
The Cub Cadet 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower is a smaller option for handling ride-on lawn cutting, but it's no less capable of delivering across relatively standard, yet large, residential landscaping. The tool is found at Home Depot for $2,299 and offers 10.5 horsepower through a 344cc Briggs & Stratton Engine. It's a mainstay in lawn mowing efficiency and stands as the best riding lawn mower brand available at Tractor Supply (it's listed for a more favorable $2,099 at Tractor Supply).
The tool delivers a 30-inch cut deck and an 18-inch turning radius. The mower is rated for yards ranging from 1 to 2 acres in size and is compact enough to fit into limited space in your garage while not in use. The result is a quality option for handling large yards without the bulk and frequently sizable financial investment of a full-scale lawn tractor. For those who don't need extensive add-ons or secondary capabilities from their mower but do have a larger-than-average yard, this is a solid choice from a highly rated brand.
Mammotion Luba 2 AWD RTK and AI Vision Robot Mower
Instead of handling mowing tasks themselves, many homeowners have opted to invest in a robotic mower. There are some problem areas to watch out for with robotic lawn mowers, but these are frequently not a problem for the modern, high-end options on the market. Among these is the Mammotion Luba 2 AWD RTK and AI Vision Robot Mower ($2,999 at Lowe's). It's an all-wheel-drive model that covers lawns from over 1 acre to 2.5 acres. It can climb an 80% slope (38.6 degrees) via a 165W four-wheel motor and features AI Vision to help identify and avoid obstacles.
The mower can handle multiple zones (up to 30), allowing you to set parameters for how and when to mow segments of the yard. It can mow in a range of preset patterns and features RTK navigation that enables effective mowing under tree canopies and other obstructions without a satellite signal. It also doesn't need a boundary wire and offers a cut height range of 2.2 to 4 inches, with a 190-minute runtime before returning to recharge. The tool also has theft protection, giving you a bit of breathing room when you unleash this self-sufficient (and very expensive) mower on the yard to do its work unsupervised.
Ego 800 Series 56V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mower
A homeowner with a mixed set of restrictions on their yard maintenance demands might consider the Ego 800 Series 56V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mower. You may have a large yard that requires care (or perhaps lend your services to your neighbor in addition to mowing your own yard every week) but lack the cash flow that would support a larger purchase of something like a riding mower to limit the effort this job takes. Ego offers an excellent middle-of-the-road choice in this regard. The brand is known for high-powered lawn tools, including a raft of highly rated support options like an electric chainsaw, hedge trimmer, and leaf blower.
Naturally, the brand's catalog also includes lawn mowers, and the Ego 800 Series 56V 21-Inch Self-Propelled Walk-Behind Mower is powerful enough to handle large cutting demands while also saving you a heap of cash compared to numerous other options in this realm. The kit, including a charger and 5.5Ah 80V battery, is available at Lowe's for $749. If you already have 80V Ego gear in your arsenal and don't need the power support elements, the mower alone is priced at $609. It delivers up to 60 minutes of runtime with a 7.5Ah battery and is rated for yards up to 1 acre. It can handle cut heights from 1 to 4 inches across eight positions. It also operates with a self-propelled function, with speeds ranging from 0.9 to 3.1 MPH. It's finished off with bright LED lights on the front, allowing you to mow effectively at dusk or even after dark.
Troy-Bilt 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower
Another smaller-scale riding option worth considering is the Troy-Bilt 30-Inch Riding Lawn Mower. It features a 10.5 horsepower 344cc Briggs & Stratton engine with a six-speed manual transmission. The mower is rated for lawns up to 1.5 acres in size, and its compact build allows it to slip easily through gates and other narrow passageways. This makes for a solid choice when handling landscaping tasks in a lawn that features plenty of outdoor amenities that might otherwise trip up a larger mower designed to handle the entirety of the lawn.
The mower is available from Home Depot for $2,120 and features fast switching from side discharge to mulching, allowing you to navigate the lawn with your preferred cutting function at all times. The mower offers a cutting height ranging from 1.25 to 4 inches and drives at a maximum speed of 4.25 MPH in its forward gear and 2 MPH in reverse. The mower's manual hand-lever adjuster lets you quickly switch gears to lock in the right speed for your cutting needs, and it has an 18-inch turning radius.
Craftsman Z3200 42-Inch Zero-Turn Riding Mower
The Craftsman Z3200 42-Inch Zero-Turn Riding Mower comes from a brand with a long history of performance under its belt. Users do note a drop in overall build quality from its heyday in decades past, but that's primarily concerning the brand's hand tools. A zero-turn mower is the crème of the crop when it comes to mowing lawns, and Craftsman offers a fairly healthy range of options in this premium end of the spectrum. Moreover, the Z3200 model is among some of the most affordable and highly rated options at Lowe's in this category.
The tool retails for $2,899 at the outlet and features a 547cc single-cylinder engine that delivers fast mowing times. The tool's customizable high-back seat makes for a comfortable ride for any operator, and it delivers a cutting height from 1 to 4.5 inches. Like most zero-turn mowers on the market, this tool delivers 7 MPH and 3.5 MPH forward and reverse top speeds, respectively. It cuts with two blades and uses anti-scalp wheels to keep the deck parallel to the ground for a consistent cut. It can handle yards up to 2 acres and can also tow accessory attachments around the yard.
Toro Recycler Max 22-Inch Self-Propelled Mower with Personal Pace and Smart Stow
A gasoline-powered push mower with a powerful self-propulsion feature is a great addition to any discussion of lawn mowers for larger spaces. The Toro Recycler Max 22-Inch Self-Propelled Mower with Personal Pace and Smart Stow offers a great cross-section of features to help a home landscaper deal with large cutting requirements while also adding some quality-of-life elements into the mix. For starters, the tool is available for $569 at Lowe's, making it extremely cost-effective in relation to many others in this category.
The mower features a substantial 163cc Briggs & Stratton engine that produces 7.25 ft.-lbs. of maximum torque. It features variable speed control and a slightly larger-than-average 22-inch cut deck. It rolls on 10-inch rear wheels, and all four feature a ball-bearing design for smooth rolling and sharp turns. It offers nine cut-height adjustment positions, from 1 to 4 inches. It allows vertical storage to save space when not in use, and Personal Pace technology automatically adjusts to your walking speed to keep you in control while reducing the need to push the tool to mow a full yard.
Segway Navimow X450 17-Inch Robot Lawn Mower
Serious value can be found in the robotic mower segment, especially for those with an unruly, large yard and little time to handle the growth. Those who wish not to personally care for their lawn may also find value in this assistance tool, taking a significant portion of the lawn care routine off the to-do list. The Segway Navimow X450 17-Inch Robot Lawn Mower is found at Home Depot for $2,999 and offers 1.5-acre yard coverage. The mower works with controls found in a downloadable smart app, and it can operate with up to 12 preset zones to break up your mowing into discreet chunks more easily.
The mower does not require a perimeter wire. This takes a major headache off your plate as you work through the setup procedures to get the mower up and running. Instead, it navigates using RTK satellite technology and a 360-degree camera array that supports AI-based obstacle avoidance. The tool's AWD setup (with four wheels) utilizes an eccentric steering function to reduce the potential for damage to delicate sections of grass while also delivering enough power through the wheels to climb slope grades up to 40 degrees. It can handle cutting heights as low as 0.8 inches, with a top end rated for 4-inch cuts.
Ryobi ZR3 80V HP 42-Inch Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower Kit
A battery-operated zero-turn mower might seem like a misnomer given the enhanced power that gasoline engines tend to provide. But the Ryobi ZR3 80V HP 42-Inch Zero-Turn Riding Lawn Mower Kit is more than capable of handling even the most extreme lawn-chopping tasks you might ask of it. It's priced at $3,999 at Home Depot, and for that you get everything you need to start mowing. The kit comes with two 14.0Ah 80V batteries and a charger. With that, the mower can handle up to 2 acres on a single charge and delivers the equivalent of a 25-horsepower gasoline engine while minimizing the moving parts that drive maintenance and running costs. The mower can also charge with the batteries still installed, making it as simple as driving the tool over to your charger and plugging it in after use.
The mower can also serve as a utility vehicle, capable of towing accessory equipment and up to 250 pounds of soil, mulch, sod, and other material. It features a two-blade assembly and a 42-inch cut deck. It also has built-in steering assist to help you maintain a straight cutting path as you move around the yard. It adjusts in quarter-inch increments, with a cutting height from 1 to 4.5 inches, and it reaches a top speed of 7 MPH, putting it in line with other gasoline-powered zero-turn mowers.
Methodology
Each of these lawn mowers provides the basic framework necessary to handle extensive mowing tasks with relative ease. Many are riding mowers, which further reduce the effort required, but the push mowers included remain solid choices for larger yards thanks to their strong power output, self-propelled features, and more. All of these tools have been rated 4 stars or better out of 5 by at least 100 buyers, except the Makita model, which Pro Tool Reviews also reviewed with high praise.