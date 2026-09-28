11 Of The Best Lawn Mower Models For Big Yards

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The lawn mower is a crucially important piece of equipment for anyone who finds themselves maintaining a patch of grass around their home. These tools can be large or small, but they all offer a core function you can't really find elsewhere (unless you have access to a band of roving sheep, of course!). Plenty of affordable push mower models can get the job done in a pinch, but if you're working with a particularly large yard, you may want to invest in an upgraded option, perhaps even a lawn tractor or riding mower to take the bulk of the work away from your legs.

Large yards are far more demanding. Maintaining rural landscapes or sprawling yards takes more of everything. You'll have a lot of weeding to do, and you'll often add features or hardscaping to break up the uniformity and claim some space for outdoor living. All this adds new tasks to your plate, making the job of actually mowing the lawn something that can tip the scales and make you want to pull out your hair. With a mower designed to handle larger yards, you'll often find quality-of-life enhancements that help ease some of this burden and stress. These 11 mowers deliver that, minimizing the physical toll of mowing a big lawn and giving you more time to focus on other aspects of outdoor beautification.