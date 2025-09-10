5 Of The Best Mower Attachments To Save You Time In The Yard

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your lawn mower is a crucial piece of equipment, as caring for a large lawn without it is much more difficult. Many homeowners have already invested in standard lawn mowers, featuring push-behind functionality and perhaps even a self-propelled mode to make cutting the grass easier (and getting into tight corners less of a hassle). Others break out the lawn tractor to trim their yard, transforming the job into an operation that features far less physical labor and can be done much faster.

Regardless of which kind of lawn mower you haul out of the garage on a regular basis, there are a number of universal truths that factor into your task. Sharpening your lawn mower blades, for instance, should be done twice during the cutting and mowing season. There are other important factors involved in maintaining your lawn mower, of course, but it might also be worth your time to explore additional functions that the mower can perform. Additional mower attachments can transform a job traditionally reliant on hand tools into simpler and faster tasks that save you plenty of effort. Here are some attachments you might want to consider.