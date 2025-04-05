This Is The Best Wheelbarrow Alternative For Homeowners (According To Reviews)
The first signs of a human powered cart, with a single front wheel and handles in the back (a wheelbarrow) date back almost 2,000 years in China. While the materials have changed, such as adding rubber tires, and metal or plastic tubs instead of wood, the ancient design has truly stood the test of time. Of course, it's doubtful the first humans to use this tool could've envisioned Makita's battery-powered wheelbarrow.
Handy for a variety of outdoor tasks, the wheelbarrow is a common fixture within the construction, and landscaping industries, as well as an indispensable companion for gardeners. However, while these tools are capable of making tight turns and moving sizable amounts of material, they also can require significant exertion, and may easily tip over.
Fortunately, there is an alternative to the classic wheelbarrow, and that comes in the form of a four-wheeled yard cart. With customer reviews being a great resource to those looking for the best options, one in particular continues to rise to the top among online retailers and do-it-yourself homeowner forums.
Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Yard Dump Cart
Launched more than two decades ago, Gorilla is a manufacturer of a variety of products, including several yard tools. Owned by Tricam Industries, which is based out of Minnesota, the design phase of its yard carts is handled in the U.S., with manufacturing taking place in China.
The Gorilla Carts Heavy Duty Yard Dump Cart is just one example that features a sturdy poly bed that can accommodate anywhere from 6 up to 10-cubic feet of material, depending on which model you get. Built on a steel frame, these four-wheeled Gorilla Carts come with large pneumatic turf tires that handle weights of up to 1,500 (for the 10-cubic foot model).
Instead of lifting and pushing the tool around, Gorilla Carts feature an elongated pull handle which is designed with tight-turn capabilities, without the need to raise the load in order to move forward. Better yet, there is a quick release handle underneath the cart, which allows the entire poly bed to tilt upward from the front, allowing all the bed contents to be dumped easily. The poly constructed bed isn't the only option for projects, as we compared Gorilla's vs. Harbor Freight's 1,200-pound utility cart against each other and uncovered the differences.
What are reviewers saying about the Gorilla Cart?
With a collection of nearly 30,000 reviews on Amazon, and an overall rating of 4.7 out of five, many are happy with the Gorilla Cart. One owner explained that their age and hilly yard made pushing a fully-loaded wheelbarrow difficult, but the Gorilla Cart made the task manageable. Others noted they appreciated that the pull handle could be removed, and the cart hitched up to the riding mower for even easier hauling.
The 7-cubic foot model, available at Home Depot, has nearly 5,300 reviews sitting at an overall perfect five stars. Several reviewers complemented the product's durability and remarked about how much better the cart was over a traditional wheelbarrow in terms of maneuverability and the fact the Gorilla Cart didn't tip over.
There were a few criticisms noted, such as some questioning how well the poly bed would stand up to rocks or bricks over time, while others found the lynch pins present on the handle and wheels a possible weak point. In fact, a few reviewers admitted that the clips holding the wheels onto the frame could come loose every so often. A few of the one-star reviews recount how an apparent weld issue caused the handle to snap off, however those reports are firmly in the minority. Of course, Gorilla is just one option, as competitors like Kobalt also offer carts you might consider along with other Lowe's tools you'll want for your next yard project.