This Is The Best Wheelbarrow Alternative For Homeowners (According To Reviews)

The first signs of a human powered cart, with a single front wheel and handles in the back (a wheelbarrow) date back almost 2,000 years in China. While the materials have changed, such as adding rubber tires, and metal or plastic tubs instead of wood, the ancient design has truly stood the test of time. Of course, it's doubtful the first humans to use this tool could've envisioned Makita's battery-powered wheelbarrow.

Handy for a variety of outdoor tasks, the wheelbarrow is a common fixture within the construction, and landscaping industries, as well as an indispensable companion for gardeners. However, while these tools are capable of making tight turns and moving sizable amounts of material, they also can require significant exertion, and may easily tip over.

Fortunately, there is an alternative to the classic wheelbarrow, and that comes in the form of a four-wheeled yard cart. With customer reviews being a great resource to those looking for the best options, one in particular continues to rise to the top among online retailers and do-it-yourself homeowner forums.