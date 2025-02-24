4 Lowe's Tools You'll Want For Your Next Yard Project
If there's one rule of thumb for homeowners with ample yard space, it's that when the weather is fine, that space can be a legitimate haven for the whole family. But to truly enjoy one's yard, said space must be well maintained, and that requires the sacrificing of time to the undertaking of one yard project or another.
Whether you dread tackling a yard project, or are constantly planning them with unbridled delight, the fact of the matter is that you need to have the right tools on hand if you want to do the job right. That can be a pricey prospect, however, as assembling all the tools you need to tackle a project can add up with a quickness. Despite this fact, most weekend yard warriors would be quick to tell you that you can't really put a price on having the right tool for the job when you need it.
Nonetheless, if price is on your brain, big box stores such as Lowe's can offer a touch of relief for your wallet without the need to sacrifice the quality of tools. And yes, the home improvement outlet offers a few vital lawn and garden tools to shoppers through its online and brick & mortar shops. For this article, we scoured the company's offerings in hopes of highlighting a few well-reviewed tools that can not only help with your next yard project, but met our criteria for cost and ease of use. Here's what we found.
EGO 's 650 CFM leaf blower is a must have for a yard project
No matter what your yard project might be, it's always wise to go into the work with a space free of debris. Likewise, when the work is done, you'll likely feel the urge to blow away any excess mess that might've been left behind along the way. In many backyard circumstances, a powerful blower can be invaluable in clearing or ridding that space of debris, and if you're in the market for a good blower, users have bestowed EGO's 650 CFM Handheld Blower with a 4.6 star out of 5 rating.
If you're unfamiliar with EGO, the company is fast rising the ranks as a more eco-friendly brand that doesn't short consumers on power, claiming to deliver gas power without the of gas via powerful lithium-ion batteries and brushless motors. EGO's tech comes with a cost, however, as its devices are not the cheapest options available. While that's one of many factors to consider before purchasing a blower or any other EGO-branded tool, the 650 CFM is a necessary tool for any homeowner, and offers serious power at the palatable price of $279.
For that price, you get a blower capable of producing a force of up to 180 miles per hour, which EGO claims is enough to cut through everything from wet leaves to rocks and other heavy debris. On a full charge, it can also provide about 90-minutes of working time, and with a sonic output of just 64dB, it'll be easy on the ears too.
A Craftsman handeld chainsaw will with clearing smaller trees and shrubs from your worksite
If your next yard project involves overhauling or refreshing a bed, it may well require the removal of some potentially thick stemmed plants or small trees that a shovel or trowel can't handle. You could likely handle those stems easily enough with a non-powered handsaw, but to get through some thicker branches or the trunk of a small tree, a powered handheld chainsaw will be quicker and easier.
Enter the Craftsman V20 Handheld Cordless Chainsaw, which Lowe's is currently selling for $148.98. While there might be cheaper options available, it's worth noting that if you wanted to buy just the 6-inch chainsaw on its own, you can do so for $99. You'd be wiser to kick in the extra $50 to grab a box that includes both the rechargeable 20v 4AH lithium-ion battery pack and charger, as purchasing those items separately can be more expensive. That being said, if you already have a Craftsman V20 device on hand — such as a drill or impact driver — the battery for that device will also power this one.
Power packs aside, Craftsman claims this handheld chainsaw should provide enough to cut through a branch or truck up to 4-inches thick, making it ideal for the type of flower or tree you might be looking to remove from a bed. Likewise, at just over 11-inches in length, the chainsaw is just as ideal for making those cuts in tight spaces, and it comes with a 36-month guarantee from Craftsman too.
Kobalt's heavy duty yard cart can help you carry tools and clear rubbish
Pretty much any project you might be planning in the yard will require the transportation of tools and materials from one location to another. While a wheelbarrow will likely suffice for a lot of backyard jobs, bigger projects will, invariably, require a larger, and tougher tool like a sturdy pull cart. Lowe's, of course, offers several different carts from varying brands through its online storefront, but we picked Kobalt's 6-cu ft Yard Cart in part because it's one of the cheaper options, but also because users have largely praised its durability and versatility, with the cart currently owning a 4.5 star out of 5 rating.
Priced at $169, the Kobalt yard cart may cost a little more than your average wheelbarrow, but with its heavy-duty steel frame, oversized 13-inch off-road ready tires, and advertised zero-turn maneuverability, it may be worth the investment for those regularly tackling bigger yard projects. Toughness aside, it is, perhaps, the cart's versatility that many users might appreciate more, as all four of the tool's steel side panels are removable, allowing for the cart to be used as a flatbed when the need arises.
Likewise, the yard cart's ergonomic pull handle is easily attachable to the back of a riding mower or ATV — like the Yamaha YFZ450R or Raptor 700 — so you can use it as a trailer. The Kobalt cart even comes with a rear hitch that allows for easily connecting it to other carts should you want to pull them around the yard train style.
A Greenworks Auger will come in handy when you're drilling holes
There are countless yard projects that will require the digging of a hole, and in some cases, those holes need to be dug with a little more precision than you'd get with your trusty old shovel. That's particularly true if you're planning on using that hole for a tree, shrub, or fence post, and if that is the job you're tackling, an auger may be the tool you need.
Now, an auger may feel like an extravagant addition to your yard tool arsenal, and they can indeed be a pricey item to keep around your garage or tool shed. Even still, when the need for an auger is there, you might be happy to have one handy. As for the options available through Lowe's, the Greenworks 8-inch Auger is one worth checking out, even if it is among the pricer options at $599. Once you get past the sticker price, you might come to think the Greenworks machine is worthy of the investment, particularly as it now holds a perfect 5-star rating from Lowe's users.
Consumer praise aside, the auger fits firmly in the mold of Greenworks' eco-friendly mission, with its combination of 80V rechargeable Lithium Battery and brushless motor producing the sort of power you'd expect from a gasoline-powered machine without the hassle, the smell or the noise. Per Greenworks, the device provides users with up to 59 lb-ft of torque and 210 max RPMs, while its padded handles, pull trigger starter, and 44.4 lb weight should make it easy for most users to harness the power when using it.
How we got here
These days, there is no particular shortage of products that might come in handy for consumers who are always plotting their next backyard project. In singling out these particular offerings, we took into account multiple factors, including price point, usefulness, and, whenever possible, how well the tools are regarded by professional reviewers and real-world users alike. The products listed above either met or exceeded the standards as fixed by our criteria.
The listed tools are, however, not the only products available to anyone who might be setting out to tackle a new yard project. As always, we heartily encourage you to conduct your own research before you purchase these, or any other yard-centric items so that you can find the tool that best suits your needs.