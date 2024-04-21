5 Of The Best Power Tool Deals During Lowe's SpringFest 2024

Lowe's offers great products to help out with outdoor DIY spring projects, but you'll probably want to mow the lawn first, so you can first remember what your yard looks like. With Kobalt's 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower, you can do just that without being restricted by a power cord or needing expensive (and noxious) gasoline to fuel your mower.

The mower has a brushless motor and hefty self-propelled rear-wheel drive, and variable speed controls allow you to set the pace you want. It's equipped with sensors that automatically adjust power output based on how thick the grass is and has three cutting options: rear bag, mulch, or side discharge. You can quickly and easily choose from seven separate height options, and its collapsible handle makes vertical storage a cinch. An onboard display lets you know your battery life, and the mower can run up to an hour on a single charge. Its 80V battery can be used with other Kobalt 80V tools and equipment.

While cordless mowers can be convenient, they can also be the opposite if you've got a yard too big to cover in one charge (or if you're always forgetting to keep your batteries charged). In that case, you may want to opt for a gas-powered or corded option, but many Lowe's customers are happy using this battery-powered mower. The Kobalt 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower has an average user rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 1,140+ reviews and is currently available from Lowe's for $499. This whopping $200 discount off its usual list price ends April 24. A 6 Ah battery and charger are also included with the mower.