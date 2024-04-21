5 Of The Best Power Tool Deals During Lowe's SpringFest 2024
For many of us, springtime isn't just about finally getting some warm, fresh air after being kept cooped up all winter, but a time for some much-needed spring cleaning. That's exactly why Lowe's Home Improvement has chosen the middle of April for its SpringFest 2024 sale, which includes discounted prices for many products in a broad range of categories. That includes several power tools and equipment that can be used for landscaping and other outdoor DIY improvement projects, which you may need as you prep your yard for guests as summer draws nearer.
There are always several cheap Lowe's tools under $25 with great reviews that you can buy year-round, but you'll want to take advantage of this savings event as soon as possible, because some of these sale prices will expire as soon as April 22 — the 44th anniversary of the first Earth Day. What better way to celebrate the Earth than by getting your hands dirty and some much-needed yard work done with brand-new gear? Here are five of the best power tool deals during Lowe's SpringFest 2024, based on positive reviews from customers who've used them. You can find more information on how these tools were evaluated at the end of this list.
Kobalt 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower
Lowe's offers great products to help out with outdoor DIY spring projects, but you'll probably want to mow the lawn first, so you can first remember what your yard looks like. With Kobalt's 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower, you can do just that without being restricted by a power cord or needing expensive (and noxious) gasoline to fuel your mower.
The mower has a brushless motor and hefty self-propelled rear-wheel drive, and variable speed controls allow you to set the pace you want. It's equipped with sensors that automatically adjust power output based on how thick the grass is and has three cutting options: rear bag, mulch, or side discharge. You can quickly and easily choose from seven separate height options, and its collapsible handle makes vertical storage a cinch. An onboard display lets you know your battery life, and the mower can run up to an hour on a single charge. Its 80V battery can be used with other Kobalt 80V tools and equipment.
While cordless mowers can be convenient, they can also be the opposite if you've got a yard too big to cover in one charge (or if you're always forgetting to keep your batteries charged). In that case, you may want to opt for a gas-powered or corded option, but many Lowe's customers are happy using this battery-powered mower. The Kobalt 80V 21-inch Cordless Lawn Mower has an average user rating of 4.3 out of 5 based on 1,140+ reviews and is currently available from Lowe's for $499. This whopping $200 discount off its usual list price ends April 24. A 6 Ah battery and charger are also included with the mower.
Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer
Outdoor work doesn't just mean landscaping the lawn and garden, because you'll also need to clean hard surfaces such as your driveway or patio. The Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer can take a lot of labor out of the task, thanks to its 14-amp motor and 1.2 gallons per minute output. It's got a quick push-button start and will stop spraying the moment you release the trigger, with the motor automatically shutting off to prevent overheating. Plus, its plug is waterproof and rated IPX5, and the included 35-foot power cord means you can work far from a power outlet. It's also equipped with 10-inch wheels that won't run flat, a 25-foot kink-resistant hose, and four different spray nozzle options: 25 degrees, 40 degrees, turbo, and soap. An on-board soap tank is included for added convenience.
While this model is great for medium-duty projects, Greenworks offers several pressure washers that are stronger, with more powerful PSI options available — depending on your needs, you may want to go for something a little heftier. However, the Greenworks 2100 PSI Electric Pressure Washer is $100 off its list price until April 22, so you may want to take advantage of this deal while you can. It's currently available for just $149 from Lowe's, where it has a 4.3 out of 5 average customer score based on over 300 user ratings.
Toro Flex-Force 60V Max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit
Lowe's SpringFest 2024 doesn't just include great deals on individual tools but combo kits as well, allowing you to save money on multiple pieces of equipment at once. That includes the Toro Flex-Force 60V Max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit, which offers a way to cut the edges of your lawn and a way to clean up the trimmings. Both products are well-reviewed by those who've used them: Nearly 300 customers have given the Toro Flex-Force 60V String Trimmer an average rating of 4.6 out of 5, while the Toro 60V Leaf Blower has a 4.7 average user score based on over 625 reviews.
The kit includes a charger and a single 2 Ah battery that can be used for either tool and many other Toro 60V products. The leaf blower can go from zero to 100 mph in just 1.3 seconds and includes a turbo boost and a cruise control setting. The string trimmer features a 13-inch cut with a rugged 0.0080-inch line and quick-load spool, as well as variable speed control so you can apply the appropriate force needed for the job.
Both Toro tools are built with ergonomic handles for enhanced control, balance, and comfort. Of course, if you already own one of these products, it doesn't make much sense to buy them together — such is the double-edged sword of a good combo kit. However, if you need both, the Toro Flex-Force 60V Max Cordless Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Kit is a great buy since it's currently $100 off as part of Lowe's sale event, and is available for $199.
Ego Power+ 56V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer
With an average user score of 4.8 out of 5 based on over 1,000 reviews, it's clear that many of Lowe's customers who've purchased the Ego Power+ 56V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer have been happy with the decision. The tool is especially well-suited for handling thicker branches thanks to its 26-inch, dual-action steel blades equipped with a 1.2-inch cut capacity, as well as an innovative carbon fiber rail that is not just strong and durable, but lightweight as well. It's also rated IPX4 and is water-resistant enough for dew-covered leaves or working in light rain.
The trimmer is powered by a brushless motor that generates low vibration and can cut at up to 3,400 strokes per minute. Plus, it can run up to an hour on a single charge using the included 2.5 Ah battery. It's also easy to control and maneuver due to its five-position, 180-degree rotating handle and has a fully serviceable gearbox that allows for quick and simple blade sharpening.
Ego is a solid brand if not a lesser-known one. This can be an issue if you like to stick to as few brands as possible and avoid filling your garage with multiple proprietary batteries that only work with one or two tools. If you don't own other Ego power tools compatible with the included 2.5 Ah battery, you might not think it's worth buying. But, a good deal is a good deal, and the Ego Power+ 56V 26-inch Cordless Hedge Trimmer is currently $50 off until May 29 at Lowe's, with a sale price of $199.
Craftsman 20V Max 8-inch Electric Pole Saw
Craftsman is one of the top three companies in SlashGear's ranked list of the best major power tool brands, so it's little surprise that its 20V Max 8-inch Electric Pole Saw is popular with Lowe's customers. Based on over 650 reviews, it has an average 4.3 out of 5 user rating. Included with the kit are the chainsaw, an extension pole, an oil bottle, a wrench, a 20-volt charger, and a high-capacity 4 Ah battery that allows for an extended runtime — up to 165 cuts on 2 x 4-inch pine before needing to recharge the unit.
The extension pole grants you a generous 14-foot reach, while the tool's angled head and blade allow for precise cutting. Its soft grip also gives you better control and maneuverability, while making the saw comfortable to use. While it's not included, you can use Craftsman's Versastack wall-organization system to hang the pole saw for convenient and efficient storage, thanks to the integrated hook built into the body of the tool.
Until May 1, the Craftsman 20V Max 8-inch Electric Pole Saw is discounted for $20 for a sale price of $149. While it's not the biggest deal in the world, every dollar counts and you might find it worth taking advantage of before Lowe's SpringFest 2024 comes to an end.
How these tools were selected for this list
Lowe's SpringFest 2024 includes deals on a wide range of products, with many of them related to outdoor maintenance and DIY projects. In addition to looking for some of the best deals with the biggest discounts, an effort was made to only include tools that are reliable and worth spending your money on. All of the products recommended in this list have average user scores of 4.2 out of 5 or higher on Lowe's online store. By relying on the feedback of Lowe's customers who've purchased and used the tools, you can be more confident that they are well-made and work as advertised. Additionally, only reviews that incorporated at least 300 (if not many more) customer ratings into the average score were used, since a larger base of user ratings minimizes the impact of any outlier reviews (whether good or bad) made in bad faith.