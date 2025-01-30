4 Ego Tools Any Homeowner Would Find Useful
It's a safe bet that EGO is not the first name that comes to mind for many consumers on the hunt for a good cordless power tool, but the EGO brand has been a fixture in the U.S. power tool market since 2012. In that time, the company has dedicated itself to the manufacture of tools and devices that purport to deliver "the power and performance of petrol, without the noise, fuss, and fumes."
EGO has not been in the game quite as long as some other companies like DeWalt or Ryobi. To that point, the Chevron-owned EGO has added far fewer devices to its lineup of powered cordless tools and is focused largely on producing devices designed to help homeowners keep their yards and shrubbery looking nice and tidy.
Despite EGO's limited selection of cordless offerings, there are a few devices in the lineup that would come in handy for any homeowner looking to up their yard game. While the products listed here are by no means the only EGO-powered devices worth adding to your yard work arsenal, we're confident that most homeowners would make regular use of these cordless tools.
EGO's 21 Self-Propelled Mower can change your yard work game
There are, arguably, two types of homeowners in the world — those who love to mow their lawns and those who categorically loathe it. For those in the former group, EGO's battery-powered lawn mowers may make your weekly yard trimming ritual all the more enjoyable. While the same may never be true for those in the latter category, EGO's Power+ 21" Self-Propelled Mower may just make the job palatable.
The mower is outfitted with a 21-inch deck, giving users nearly two feet of coverage with each pass and potentially shortening the time you'll have to spend behind this self-propelled EGO mower every week. Of course, battery life is a common concern for battery-powered devices; if you are worried about how long your EGO mower will run, rest assured the mower should run for about 60 minutes when powered by the recommended EGO 56V ARC Lithium battery. The downside of that is an hour may not be enough for some larger yards, and buying a second or third battery could get costly: Amazon prices start north of $100 for a 56v 2ah rechargeable and only go up from there.
The multi-function mower is set up for mulching and side discharge and comes with a two-bushel collection bag if you prefer bagging your grass. It's also adjustable to cut at six different heights from 1.5" to 4", and, perhaps, best of all, is designed to fold over for easy storage. It is, however, a pricey device, with EGO's 21" 56v self-propelled mower with battery and charger currently listing for $649.99 through Amazon.
The 650 CFM Blower is a must for any homeowner
On the subject of yard-maintaining tools that are essential to any homeowner's arsenal, a blower is likely high on the list for many, even if you only use it once a year to remove fallen leaves from your yard. There are several other uses for a leaf blower, but whatever your needs might be, EGO's 650 CFM is a blower that may be worth checking out for any homeowner.
According to EGO's estimates, this 56V 5.0Ah ARC Lithium battery-powered blower can produce air speeds upwards of 180 miles per hour, making it ideal for cutting through wet leaves and grass and even moving some rocks and heavy debris. Those top air speeds are only achievable by using the device's turbo button, with normal operating speeds controllable to between 225 CFM to 470 CFM.
As for the rechargeable battery, it powers a high-efficiency brushless motor and may deliver 90 minutes of continuous use to owners in the right conditions. The blower delivers all that power at just 64 decibels, making this EGO easier on the ears than some other blowers. Like EGO's mower, the 650 CFM blower is not cheap at an Amazon price of $246.25, with some users having raised concerns over its durability.
The Multi-head system tool is as versatile an option as you'll find
Assembling the necessary power tools and devices to keep your yard looking good requires a lot of storage space, leaving many homeowners wishing there was a one-tool-to-rule-them-all option available. EGO has gotten as close as any company in the power tool game has to delivering one with its multi-head tool system.
The system is indeed set up to allow a single 56v head to power multiple tool attachments. It does so via a push-button connector that allows users to easily swap attachments, which are connected to a carbon fiber pole that comes with a lifetime guarantee. Coupled with the device's weather-resistant design, EGO's multi-tool head should prove as durable as it is handy. It'll no doubt save you some serious storage space, too, since you'll store several different tool attachments rather than making space for the entire tool.
The range of tools available for the brushless motor-powered head is impressive, to say the least. Currently, the line includes an edger, a string trimmer, a pole saw, a hedger, a brush cutter, a cultivator, a bristle brush and rubber broom attachments, and even a snow shovel. Prices vary on those attachments, as will a battery's runtime when powering each. You can currently scoop up EGO's multi-tool power head for $169.99 on Amazon, though that price does not include a battery or charger.
Ego's Nexus Portable Power Station is a necessity in today's world
Apart from EGO's yard options, the company offers a handful of battery-powered lifestyle offerings, including a speedy little off-road mini bike. But if there's one EGO product that screams "necessity," it's the Nexus Portable Power Station, which provides clean and quiet power to users in need.
This is by far the most expensive device listed here. EGO's Nexus Portable Power Station lists for about $595.99 on Amazon these days, and that's the battery-less option; a batteries-included (2 7.5Ah) Nexus Power Station is listed at $999.00, while a 4-batteries (5.0Ah) included option available for a whopping $1499.99. With extreme weather events and accompanying power outages on the rise, such costs could be easily justifiable for many homeowners who want to keep their devices charged and vital appliances running when the lights go out.
Per EGO, the Nexus Power Station can power any appliance in your home, as well as a range of power tools on a job site, though its ability to do so and the length for which it can depends on how many batteries you've got powering it. Nonetheless, EGO claims this is the world's first battery-powered generator that delivers as much punch as a gas device and without the noise of a gas-powered motor. Unfortunately, it would seem that EGO has discontinued the power station's app functionality and its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, which may be a deal breaker for some.