4 Ego Tools Any Homeowner Would Find Useful

It's a safe bet that EGO is not the first name that comes to mind for many consumers on the hunt for a good cordless power tool, but the EGO brand has been a fixture in the U.S. power tool market since 2012. In that time, the company has dedicated itself to the manufacture of tools and devices that purport to deliver "the power and performance of petrol, without the noise, fuss, and fumes."

EGO has not been in the game quite as long as some other companies like DeWalt or Ryobi. To that point, the Chevron-owned EGO has added far fewer devices to its lineup of powered cordless tools and is focused largely on producing devices designed to help homeowners keep their yards and shrubbery looking nice and tidy.

Despite EGO's limited selection of cordless offerings, there are a few devices in the lineup that would come in handy for any homeowner looking to up their yard game. While the products listed here are by no means the only EGO-powered devices worth adding to your yard work arsenal, we're confident that most homeowners would make regular use of these cordless tools.