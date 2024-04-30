What You Need To Know About Makita's Battery-Powered Wheelbarrow Before You Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

A wheelbarrow can be handy for both professionals and DIYers moving tools, materials, and other items. Although it's usually far more efficient than carrying items by hand, a wheelbarrow can still cause physical strain depending on the weight of the items being transported and the slope on which it is being operated. To make the whole process easier, Makita's battery-powered wheelbarrow is designed to do some of the pushing and pulling for you.

This wheelbarrow automatically pushes your load at speeds of 1-2 mph on flat surfaces and up inclines of up to 12 degrees. It also has a reverse function at a speed of 0.5 mph. It's simple to use, and you can adjust the speed and pushing mode via the control panel on the device handle. Pulling the switch lever up on the right handle will get the wheelbarrow going, and using the other lever on the left handle will activate the seven-inch mechanical disc brake to stop the wheelbarrow. The rear wheels can be replaced with l-shaped legs to stabilize the wheelbarrow when stationary. It's possible to buy the wheelbarrow on its own, but you will need a Makita battery and a cargo compartment before you can use it. There are multiple bundles with the necessary components available, and we've got all the details to help you pick the right one for you.