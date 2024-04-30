What You Need To Know About Makita's Battery-Powered Wheelbarrow Before You Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A wheelbarrow can be handy for both professionals and DIYers moving tools, materials, and other items. Although it's usually far more efficient than carrying items by hand, a wheelbarrow can still cause physical strain depending on the weight of the items being transported and the slope on which it is being operated. To make the whole process easier, Makita's battery-powered wheelbarrow is designed to do some of the pushing and pulling for you.
This wheelbarrow automatically pushes your load at speeds of 1-2 mph on flat surfaces and up inclines of up to 12 degrees. It also has a reverse function at a speed of 0.5 mph. It's simple to use, and you can adjust the speed and pushing mode via the control panel on the device handle. Pulling the switch lever up on the right handle will get the wheelbarrow going, and using the other lever on the left handle will activate the seven-inch mechanical disc brake to stop the wheelbarrow. The rear wheels can be replaced with l-shaped legs to stabilize the wheelbarrow when stationary. It's possible to buy the wheelbarrow on its own, but you will need a Makita battery and a cargo compartment before you can use it. There are multiple bundles with the necessary components available, and we've got all the details to help you pick the right one for you.
What are the important specs?
The battery-powered Makita wheelbarrow features a brushless motor, which tends to be more efficient and resilient than brush motors. For added durability, the tool is sealed for dust and water resistance with Makita's exclusive Extreme Protection Technology (XPT). The wheelbarrow weighs 88 pounds without a cargo compartment and has LED lights on both sides to illuminate the area in front of it.
Makita 18V LXT batteries power the wheelbarrow. You can juice the device with one battery while another is charging on standby or install both into the wheelbarrow simultaneously to double the run time. With two 5.0Ah batteries powering the device, it can run up to 100 minutes. Using Makita's 8V Lithium-Ion Dual Port Rapid Optimum Charger, both batteries can be charged simultaneously from zero to 100% in 45 minutes. The wheelbarrow is also compatible with 6.0Ah Makita batteries, which increases the run time while hauling items.
Makita offers two cargo compartment options for its battery-powered wheelbarrow, a steel bucket, and a flatbed pipe frame. What kind of projects you plan to take on with this wheelbarrow can impact what kit you should purchase. The three-cubit foot capacity steel bucket can transport loose material, making it a solid choice for gardening or transporting your Makita DIY power tools. Makita notes that this compartment is suitable for moving concrete bags or bricks. The maximum load capacity for both carrying compartments is 290 pounds.
How much will it cost?
The Makita battery-powered wheelbarrow can be purchased from multiple retailers, including Amazon, Home Depot, and Acme. However, not all of them offer the same options. You can pick up the battery-powered wheelbarrow without a cargo compartment for $949 at Home Depot. You can then buy either the steel bucket from Home Depot for $163.48 or the flatbed pipe frame for $252.80 on Amazon. These are interchangeable, so you can buy both if needed. A Makita battery-powered wheelbarrow that includes the flatbed pipe frame kit sells for $1,199 at Acme Tools. That's the same price it will cost you for the wheelbarrow with the steel bucket included on either Amazon or Acme Tools, or it's $1,244 at Home Depot. Makita also offers various kits that include one of the cargo compartments.
For $1,399 at Home Depot, you can get the steel bucket wheelbarrow kit that includes two 5.0Ah batteries and an 18V Lithium-Ion Dual Port Rapid Optimum Charger. A similar bundle that swaps out the steel bucket for the flatbed pipe frame can be found at Acme Tools for the same price. You can normally get a bundle of two 5.0Ah batteries for $279 at Home Depot, while the charger sells for $199.
What do others think of it?
This battery-powered wheelbarrow from Makita is still relatively new, so there aren't many user reviews yet. Home Depot's online store has only a handful, and you won't find any reviews for the product at Lowe's. There are over 50 reviews on Amazon, where the tool has a favorable user rating of 4.1 out of 5 stars. However, customers have complained that the 12-degree slope limit makes the battery-powered motor useless in some projects. Multiple reviewers have also criticized the wheels' traction on non-pavement surfaces.
A positive noted of the wheels is that they keep users from having to balance the wheelbarrow themselves. Customers reviewing the product were also surprised by how long the device ran on a single charge, with one user noting that a single 5.0Ah battery lasted them almost all day. Other reviewers tested and outlined use cases for the wheelbarrow, including transporting firewood up a 10-degree slope and hauling mulch and soil. Customers also noted in the reviews that the wheelbarrow is a solid choice for elderly customers, as it can minimize the strain on the operator when transporting items.