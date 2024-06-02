Gorilla's Vs. Harbor Freight's 1200 LB Utility Cart: What's The Difference?

With the lawn and garden season upon us, we find ourselves looking out our windows at the myriad of projects that lie outdoors. From hedges, trees, and bushes that need trimming, to flower beds devoid of desirable plant life, and garden plots that require additional soil and compost to deliver prize-winning tomatoes, they all have one thing in common: the need to haul more materials than one can carry by hand in a single trip. This situation makes a heavy-duty utility cart one of the tools everyone should have this summer.

Gorilla Made and Harbor Freight offer prime examples of capable and dependable heavy-duty utility carts offering 1,200-pound carrying capacities. Harbor Freight is a popular retail tool outlet based on its low-cost house-brand options, and Gorilla Made products are popular with expert DIYers and available at several retail outlets.

While the utility carts from Gorilla Made and Harbor Freight share some key similarities such as weight capacity, steel construction, removable sides, 13-inch tires, and a steel-mesh deck with a removable bed liner, it's their differences that set them apart. Let's examine each offering in detail to find out what makes each one unique.