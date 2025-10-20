The Best Riding Lawn Mower Brand Available At Tractor Supply, According To Users
Tractor Supply Co. was founded in the late-1930s as a mail-order operation that paired farmers with first-rate replacement parts for the heavy-duty machines used in their agricultural endeavors. In the decades since, TSC has become one of the more notable retail chains in the agricultural arena. The company's offerings have also grown beyond just agricultural supplies, and these days include everything from hardware and gardening gear to clothing and sporting goods.
While actual tractors are not part of the chain's regular inventory, TSC stores do carry a wide array of riding lawn mowers from several of the major lawn mower manufacturers. Among the brands you'll find stocking the shelves at Tractor Supply Co.'s brick and mortar stores and online outlet, there are riding mowers from the likes of Greenworks, Troy-Bilt, Husqvarna, Cub Cadet, and Prorun. Given the esteem with which those brands are generally held among the competition, it might be difficult for those in the market for a new riding mower to decide which best suits their needs.
Before you set about deciding which single mower is the best of the batch, it might be a little easier to first determine which brand stands above the rest. In that endeavor, you'd be wise to examine what actual customers have said about the riding mowers they purchased through Tractor Supply Co. outlets. But if you don't have the time to properly dive in, we did the legwork for you, and found Cub Cadet's riders are very well-liked by TSC shoppers.
Cub Cadet riding mowers earn consistently solid reviews from users
At present, Tractor Supply Co. lists nine different Cub Cadet riding lawn mowers for sale through its online storefront. Of that lot, eight of the riding mowers have earned a user rating of at least 4.4 stars, and more than half of those are rated at 4.5 stars or higher. In general, those numbers are higher than much of the competition, and with several thousands of customers contributing to the ratings, the better-than-solid marks display a clear consistency in quality.
It's worth noting that, at least numbers wise, there's legit competition from Greenworks riding mowers, with the three being sold by TSC rated at 4.4, 4.6, and 4.6 stars. However, those ratings are based on just a few hundred user reviews, making it difficult to rate the brand higher on the whole. Likewise, the highest-rated mower listed by TSC is, technically, Troy-Bilt's 5-star earning Super Bronco 50 FAB. But that rating is based on just a single customer review, so there may still be questions concerning its overall quality.
As for what customers like about Cub Cadet's riding mowers, the power, and reliability of the engines are a common through-line, particularly models that use a Kawasaki engine. The devices' precision cutting is also mentioned regularly in positive reviews, with many also noting the brand's hydrostatic transmission system provides a smooth and easy-to-maneuver driving experience. Apart from the positives, some Cub Cade customers complained of uneven cutting on certain models, as well as some mowers struggling to perform on hills. Still others complained of plastic components used on certain models.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to give consumers who might be in the market for a new riding lawn mower a first-hand look at which brand is best-liked by customers who have already purchased one through a Tractor Supply Co. outlet. In selecting the brand that best fit the bill, we examined the ratings and reviews assigned to the various offerings available under each brand name, and determined which we believed had earned the most consistently positive notes from the broadest base of customers. To that end, the total number of reviews and ratings were weighed as heavily in the process as overall star ratings.