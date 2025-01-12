Which Cub Cadet Lawnmowers Use Kawasaki Engines?

The different Kawasaki-powered Cub Cadet Ultima series zero-turn lawn mowers are divided into three groups: ZT, ZTX, and ZTXS. The ZT models, equipped with Kawasaki FR engines, occupy the lower reaches of the MSRP range. The ZTX and ZTXS sit atop the Ultima series, powered by Kawasaki FX and FS engines. There is also the Ultima ZTS series of mowers, but those use Kohler 7000 series (ZTX4 series also uses Kohler) and Cub Cadet's own engines.

The lowest horsepower Kawasaki Cub Cadet Ultima ZT is the ZT1 42 FAB with a 21.5-hp FR651V Kawasaki engine and carries a cost of $3,399.00 MSRP from Cub Cadet. The range-topping ZTXS6 60 is $10,299.00 MSRP and features the 852cc Kawasaki FX801V V-twin engine with 25.5 horsepower and 45.8 pound-feet of torque.

The most significant features separating the three Ultima ZTXS models from the ZTX versions are its steering wheel instead of handlebar controls and Cub Cadet's Synchro-Steer technology to help maintain straight line cuts on side slopes up to 20 degrees and 24-inch high seats.