Which Cub Cadet Lawnmowers Use Kawasaki Engines?
International Harvester produced the first Cub Cadet models in 1961. Following a long list of innovations, such as the first shaft drive riding lawn mower and class-leading electronic power steering for lawn tractors, the company eventually changed corporate umbrellas, and Cub Cadet was acquired by Stanley Black & Decker. While Stanley Black & Decker acquired 20% of MTD Holding Inc., the holder of Cub Cadet, in 2019, it picked up the remaining 80% in August of 2021 for a cost of $1.6 billion, obtaining sole control of MTD and the Cub Cadet brand.
Among lawn mower brands on the market today, Cub Cadet ranks higher than some of the more budget-friendly options. While Cub Cadet makes some of the least reliable push lawn mowers, the brand is best known for its riding mowers. Of course, other brands build zero-turn mowers with Kawasaki engines, but Cub Cadet mowers powered by Kawasaki engines rank as the highest-rated Cub Cadet riding mowers sold by Home Depot, one of Cub Cadet's authorized retailers.
Only the Ultima series zero-turn Cub Cadet lawn mowers have the Kawasaki engine option. However, the Cub Cadet Ultima series provides a wide range of cutting widths, prices, and power ratings spread across different models.
The Cub Cadet Ultima series at a glance
The different Kawasaki-powered Cub Cadet Ultima series zero-turn lawn mowers are divided into three groups: ZT, ZTX, and ZTXS. The ZT models, equipped with Kawasaki FR engines, occupy the lower reaches of the MSRP range. The ZTX and ZTXS sit atop the Ultima series, powered by Kawasaki FX and FS engines. There is also the Ultima ZTS series of mowers, but those use Kohler 7000 series (ZTX4 series also uses Kohler) and Cub Cadet's own engines.
The lowest horsepower Kawasaki Cub Cadet Ultima ZT is the ZT1 42 FAB with a 21.5-hp FR651V Kawasaki engine and carries a cost of $3,399.00 MSRP from Cub Cadet. The range-topping ZTXS6 60 is $10,299.00 MSRP and features the 852cc Kawasaki FX801V V-twin engine with 25.5 horsepower and 45.8 pound-feet of torque.
The most significant features separating the three Ultima ZTXS models from the ZTX versions are its steering wheel instead of handlebar controls and Cub Cadet's Synchro-Steer technology to help maintain straight line cuts on side slopes up to 20 degrees and 24-inch high seats.